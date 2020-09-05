Mahesh Babu's nephew Sudheer Babu revealed that he kept experimenting with different kinds of training to get the best shape to play the role of a police officer in Nani's 25th landmark movie V.

Amazon Prime Video recently released the trailer of the upcoming film V, which has received a massive response. With its views' count crossing 20 million in seven days, the video has created a buzz like no other and the release of the film is just 48 hours away. The audience certainly can't wait to see Nani and Sudheer Babu together on-screen and give some jaw-dropping performances.

With the film inching closer to its release day, Sudheer Babu is busy promoting V and revealed how he prepared for his character of a police officer in an interview. The actor says, "For V I had to be in that lean shape, lean-agile shape for almost a year. So there are times you won't have the motivation to push yourself."

Talking about how the trainer kept him in the best shape, Sudheer Babu adds, "So my trainer sometimes keeps experimenting with different kinds of training that were done during an offseason, when you are not shooting for V. So one day I wasn't motivated and he said okay tomorrow we'll try something else and then that's how I did it. Luckily we shot it and it was an interesting workout."

Sudheer Babu has ensured to be in his best shape and worked hard to achieve the perfect look which all of us were gushing over in the trailer itself. The thriller V also marks Superstar Nani 25th film and will be seen essaying a negative character for the first time ever.

V is directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti. The film has an amazing cast of Nivetha Thomas, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jagapathi Babu, Vennela Kishore, and Nassar. The movie will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video from September 5, which marks Nani completing 12-years of his acting career in the Telugu film industry.