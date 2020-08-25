Actress-turned-politician Nagma has come down heavily upon godi media and suggested to focus more on real issues of India than Sushant Singh Rajput's case and the Congress crisis and Sonia Gandhi.

The meeting of Congress Working Committee (CWC) had created a lot of curiosity with everyone talking about it. Nagma tweeted, "Don't worry #GodiMedia or journalists about the Congress Party our cadres back the Gandhis. No dissent will take place the 23 will have to think? Parties well in place. It is an internal matter. Matters of dissent will be sorted in whichever manner. They have to understand!"

Nagma also spoke about Ghulam Nabi and Kapil Sibal's response to Rahul Gandhi's allegations on them and slammed the people, who are talking about it, saying it is the internal matter of Congress party. She went to remind media about rise in the COVID cases across the country and the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh. She said that the media should talk about the bigger issues.

The former actress tweeted, "#GodiMedia @timesnow eat this Modiji likes Mangoes Mango. RSS, @navikakumar. Feel bad for U guys can't C rise in COVID cases but busy talking abt the democratic letter raised by few Congressleaders to the Pres. Hv egg on ur faces as Sonia Ji conts to be the President of Congress."

Nagma added, "What makes the Godi Media and Nerd Journalists think that the congress will not work out its strategy and rejuvenate its way of working. We in capital letters are Joyful the Peacock dil Mange mor event and #PMs Chamchas upset that Sonia GandhiJi Continues as the Cong Party."

Talking about the debates sparked by Sushant's death, Nagma asked media to talk about real issues. The actress tweeted, "Dil Mange Mor!! Peacock of talk on Real Issues by the #GodiMedia, journalists of fulfilling their responsibility of talking on issues relating to the Economy, increase of Covid cases, NeetJee Exams which concern the lives of students and not tow the team kanganaranaut line on #ssr."

Nagma added, "Hv to concede that the Media #teamkanganaranaut bhakt trollers hv bjp hv def made #SSR a bigger icon / Personality after his death than evn #PM nw #Modi to Mor Peacock ko dana chugate Rahe.Covid cases badh gaye UP baadh grast. Evn Students lives r being risks for NeetJee exams UP toh."

The actress-turned-politician pointed out at the death of young guy from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency. Nagma wrote, "My god what's happening in #PMs constituency in #UP Varanasi the body of a young boy who went missing from a COVID hospital later his body was found in the gutter #UPjungleraj."

Talking about media's selective approach on deaths, Nagma added, "But the #GodiMEDIA remains selective so many murders, deaths in #UP people being shot in broad day light but media chooses to see the other way only #SSR no one else matters no other common man or life gone in #bjp ruled states."

