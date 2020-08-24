Congress spokesperson Nagma has come under attack for her insensitive comment against Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who tested Covid-19 positive on Monday, 24 August. The actress-turned-politician mocked the BJP leader once he announced about getting affected by the pandemic.

"I appeal to all colleagues and associates who came in my contact over the last week to get themselves tested. I request my close contacts to move into strict quarantine immediately, [sic]" the Haryana Chief Minister tweeted.

Reacting to his tweet, Nagma wrote, "Ab inko bhi !! Hey Ram #COVID19 Bhabhi Ji ke papad zaroor khaiyye !! #CM Haryana . Purify ur thoughts specially after what you said for Kashmiri daughters. [sic]"

Arjun Ram Meghwal, the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Heavy industries, had claimed 'Bhabhi ji papad' helps "develop antibodies" to fight against the Covid-19. Apparently, Nagma was taking potshots at for this comment against Chief Minister from the same party.

The second part of her comment was about his Khattar's remarks about Kashmiri women when he said that "some people are now saying that as Kashmir is open, brides will be brought from there" .

However, Nagma's comment has come under severe criticism from the netizens. "Bhabhi ji ke paapad to famous ho bhi gaye par aap to struggler ki struggler rahi. Be a good human first, when someone fall sick then we wish for their recovery instead of taunting. Kaash kisi nein seekhaya hota to aap failure naa reh jaati, [sic]" a netizen responds to Nagma's tweet. Another user writes, "You should be ashamed. No one speaks like this when someone is ill. Remember Karma will not spare anyone. [sic]"