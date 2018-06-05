Producer Sudheer Chandra, who has bankrolled Officer with Ram Gopal Varma, has admitted that the Akkineni Nagarjuna starrer is a flop at the box office, but denied forcing anyone to buy its distribution rights.

The deadly combo of Akkineni Nagarjuna and Ram Gopal Varma had created a lot of curiosity and hype for Officer. Trade experts had predicted that it would make good business at the ticket counters. But the movie opened to mixed response and made a poor collection at the box office on the first day. The word of mouth badly affected its collection over the weekend, making it a big disaster at the box office.

It was reported that Subramanyam had financed Rs 1.30 crore for the production of Officer. Instead of returning his money before its release, Ram Gopal Varma had given its theatrical rights of Andhra Pradesh. It was rumoured that the makers had forced him to buy its theatrical rights. Having suffered huge losses, he had decided to commit suicide.

The producers of Officer, who were heartbroken over its failure at the box office, were disappointed with the reports in the media. Sudheer Chandra took to Twitter on Monday to clear the air surrounding it. In a long note, the producer slammed the reports, saying, "We admit that the film has failed both creatively and financially but we did not force anyone to buy the movie and only in few areas we sold Officer for normal rates."

Here is the open letter of producer Sudheer Chandra posted on Twitter.