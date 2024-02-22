In the enchanting world of love, age takes a back seat. This is well shown by many South Indian celebrity couples who have ignored society's expectations and accepted age gaps. These couples not only found good company but also showed that love can go beyond age limits. Let's explore the details of these couples, who have shown that genuine love goes beyond time and societal expectations.

Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil:

Nazriya, at 19, and Fahadh, at 32, faced criticism for their age gap. Despite the social media chatter, their love prevailed, showcasing that maturity and understanding are pivotal in a successful relationship.

Amala - Nagarjuna:

Amala and Nagarjuna's strong connection wasn't affected by their age difference of over 9 years. Amala's caring and loving personality matched well with Nagarjuna, proving that love can exist beyond age or societal expectations.

Tejaswini - Dil Raju:

Dil Raju's second marriage with Tejaswini, despite a 23-year age gap, shows that love and understanding can conquer substantial differences in age.

Sayyeshaa - Arya:

A 16-year age difference between them raised eyebrows, with some comparing them to a father-daughter duo. Unfazed by the comments, Arya and Sayyeshaa proved that love can withstand societal judgments and grow stronger.

Shalinee - Ajith:

Shalinee and Ajith, despite a ten-year age difference, have remained a resilient couple in the Kollywood industry. Their lasting connection illustrates that age is irrelevant when genuine love prevails.

Kavya Madhavan - Dileep:

The onscreen duo turned real-life couple, Dileep and Kavya Madhavan, faced attention due to their 16-year age gap. Their enduring love story proves that age is inconsequential when two hearts find each other.

NTR - Pranathi:

Young tiger NTR and Lakshmi Pranathi, ten years his junior, showcased a unique and strong connection. Their story shows that true love and support can make a relationship strong, no matter the age difference.

Pony Verma - Prakash Raj:

Prakash Raj, at 45, tied the knot with Pony Verma, who is 12 years younger. While the details of their unique relationship remain a mystery, their dedication to marriage and the joy of welcoming their son highlight that love can overcome age differences.

Devika - Mukesh:

Mukesh, at 66, and Methil Devika, at 46, with a 19-year age difference, celebrated their marriage, demonstrating that age is a trivial factor when genuine love is at play.