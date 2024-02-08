Allu Arjun's blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise is set to have not just one, but two sequels! Following the success of the first part, Pushpa 2: The Rule is scheduled for release on August 15, 2024. Despite initial rumors suggesting a delay, the Pushpa team has confirmed that the movie will indeed hit screens as planned.

Excitingly, there's even more in store for fans, as director Sukumar is reportedly working on a third installment titled Pushpa: The Roar. This news has stirred excitement among Allu Arjun fans, and an official announcement is eagerly awaited.

Sukumar, known for his gripping storytelling, even shared in an interview that the script for Pushpa 2 was so extensive that it could have been adapted into a web series. He said that he had adjusted it based on Bunny's suggestions and runtime requirements. However, now it is reported that, after seeing the recent developments in Pushpa 2, Sukumar expressed the thought of creating an additional part. Both the producers and Allu Arjun approved of this idea.

The journey of Pushpa Raj, portrayed by Allu Arjun, promises to take an unexpected turn in Pushpa 2, evident from the intriguing poster showcasing a transformed avatar of the actor. Wearing a saree and adorned with unique garlands, the poster hints at a storyline that transcends local boundaries, depicting Pushpa Raj as a global red sander smuggler.

Currently, the film is in production, with shooting underway in Japan. The excitement surrounding "Pushpa 2" is palpable, fueled by the success of its predecessor and the promise of an expanded narrative in the upcoming sequels.

On the work front

Post completion of this film, Allu Arjun is said to be joining hands with Nelson Dileep Kumar and Boyapati Sreenu. While Geetha Arts has recently announced their collaboration with Boyapati Sreenu, it is yet to be known if he will be directed by Allu Arjun or by some other star.

Meanwhile, actress Rashmika Mandanna, who is basking on the success of her recent film Animal, is also shooting for Pushpa 2 along with other films that she has signed. Soon, the actress will begin filming for Dhanush and Nagarjuna's film which has her as the leading lady, and directed by Shekar Kammula.