The season finale of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8 was funny and fiery and the four influencers roasted Karan's life never before. The final wrap would have been incomplete without the 'Koffee Awards'.

The four social media influencers comedians Tanmay Bhat, Danish Sait, Sumukhi Suresh and content creator-actor Kusha Kapila who gave the award spoke about how this season was very Sooraj Barjatyaish and Kjo refrained from talking about sex. It was a complete u-turn for Karan as the episode was wholesome and family-oriented.

Let's take a look at the awards

For the award for the 'Best episode' of the season, there were five nominations. The episodes featuring Rani Mukerji-Kajol, Kareena Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone and Varun Dhawan-Sidharth Malhotra competed and the jury selected Rani Mukerji and Kajol's episode as the best in the season.

Kajol And Rani Mukerji Won Most Fun Episode

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai when Rani Mukerji and Kajol were on koffee couch. As per the jury Kajol and Rani were absolute queens and entertained the viewers even after 25 years. From Kajol and Rani's never-ending laughing. The Bong sisters were like a house on fire.

Ananya Panday Won Best Rapid Fire

Ananya Panday addressed the rumours on the Koffee couch about her relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur. She said "I am feeling very Ananya Coy Kapur." (pun very much intended)."

Saif Ali Khan Won Best Performance Male

Saif Ali Khan graced the couch with veteran Sharmila Tagore. The mother-son duo were at their candid best. They spoke about films, Saif's divorce, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more.

Deepika Padukone Won Best Performance Female

Deepika Padukone's candid confessions about her dating life, her take on marriage and her talking about her struggle with depression won hearts.

The episode featuring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone was given a special jury award. "In my history of Koffee with Karan, there has never been a moment where I felt so real. I felt like the cameras were not rolling and something truly came out like it was cathartic for me in a weird way," Karan said.

Varun Dhawan Won Best Koffee Burns

Varun Dhawan won the award for roasting Karan Johar. The jury loved the part where Varun Dhawan told Karan Johar, "You know, in one of my dad's films, there is a character named Shadi Ram ghar jode, and he is Karan Johar Ghar tode."

He also called KJo Komolika (a popular villain in Ekta Kapoor's show Kasautii Zindagi Kay). Varun Dhawan also schooled KJo for name-checking Alia Bhatt in the episode.

The guestlist for Koffee With Karan 8 included Ananya Panday, Zeenat Aman, Neetu Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur.