As the curtains fell on the exhilarating journey of Koffee With Karan season 8, Orry graced his presence on the Koffee couch and was at his candid best. From talking about his journey to how he gained so much success and popularity and how he keeps up with the pace, his preparations for downfall, his emojis, merch and much more.

Apart from that, Orry reviewed the season and called Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor's episodes the best. He said he is biased as they are his BFFs.

Orry on relating with Deepika

Orry called Nysa his younger sister. He said that there was a time when Kajol did not know him. He recalled Deepika Padukone's reaction when they appeared at an event in the same hairstyle.

Orry praised Deepika Padukone and actor-husband Ranveer Singh's opening episode. Orry said to Karan, "It was a great episode! So sometimes I felt cheated on this season... you just made all our film stars into real people. When I am watching Ranveer and Deepika speak, I am like 'I am relating to Deepika Padukone'. I have never wanted to relate to Deepika Padukone! Don't relate to me, DP, please. I love you. I am always going to be in awe of her. I remember once we had the same bun, and I said to her, 'DP, we have the same bun.' She looked at me like she didn't know who I was, and I was like, 'I love you for doing that'."

Orry on Kajol not knowing him

Orry spoke about his first job he said, "My first job, when I was in college in New York, was for the usher position, a highly sought-after position at the Children Should Wash Their Hands Conference... Not many people know this; I was usher number 3 to Kajol, and she probably doesn't know this. This was in 2013 in New York, I think at The Pierre. She was giving this speech and I asked her security for a humble photo and I was declined."

Karan added, "The great irony! Because she wouldn't know that one day down the years, you would be in a million photos with her daughter (Nysa Devgan)."

Orry replied, "Yeah, life does come a full circle... I love Nysa like she is my younger sister."

The 8th season of 'Koffee With Karan' witnessed several celebs like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Siddharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore, Neetu Kapoor and Zeenat Aman.