As the curtains fell on the exhilarating journey of Koffee With Karan season 8, Orry graced his presence on the Koffee couch and was at his candid best. During his appearance, Orry spoke about his doppelganger, his downfall, his minions, dating life and more.

Orry on his success

Karan asked Orry about his fame and Orry revealed that his popularity has gone into his head.

Karan asked, when the Orry sensation began, you began to leverage it. You were called to Bigg Boss; now you are on Koffee with Karan. Is there a fear that this is like your '15 minutes of fame? Is that like one day the flowers will stop coming and one day the followers will stop following? Is there that fear that eats into you, or do you live in the moment?"

Talking about his downfall Orry said, "I am not an actor, so I consider my life the movie I am acting in. When you see me on pap pages and on screen, that is the story I am telling. I am in the comment section, reading every review of the image. When everyone's like, '15 minutes of fame', 'this will end', 'he will vanish', 'the fame is getting to his head'. Yes, the fame is getting to my head. Yes, I have an attitude problem now. I think I am better than everyone. I am planning my own downfall now."

"The time has come; anything that goes up has to go down. The brightest stars burn out the fastest. In the Orry office, we have a room called the relevance room, where all my minions, who have to dress up as me and think like me, are Orry 2, Orry 3, or Orry 4. They pitch ideas on how to keep me relevant; that's how I stay in the news. This is the hustle. Right now, we are planning my downfall. Then we will make a comeback," he added.

Orry on doppelganger

Orry said, "I am everywhere, and I take great pride in being Orry the omnipresent. But sometimes, people forget that I'm not a mystical creature, and I can't be everywhere. So, we do have the lookalikes that have to be sent out to hold the fort until I arrive."

"I have three silent doppelgangers. They have to be sent out to hold base until I arrive. They pose and dress like me but they don't talk," he added.

He continued, "So, there will be an Orry lookalike who'll be at the event, and you'll think it's me for the first 20 minutes, till I get from Nariman Point to BKC... We all wear the same outfit, we have the same look. They just won't talk, because the minute they talk, it goes away."

Karan Johar asked Orry, "So you have silent doppelgangers, they get clicked and then you come to replace them when they need to open their mouth."

Orry revealed, "I was in London one day and someone's like, Orry your photos from Bastian were so cute last night. I am like what pictures? I am not even in the city. And then I open Instagram and some boy is posing like this is me." What happened next? Orry hired the person. He said, "I need to be in Mumbai while I am... I was like, you are hired. And just like that... One is a friend actually. He is an actual friend who just fills in when he has to. "

Boney Kapoor is the reason why Orry got fame

Orry credits 'Bonnie' ( Boney Kapoor), who first introduced him to the Mumbai paparazzi. Orry joked that he probably owes him a cheque now. He said, "If you want to blame someone, blame Boney Kapoor. Blame him. Because the first time I got the limelight, it was his fault. I was attending his daughter's birthday, and when I entered the gate, the media was like, click, click, click... And Boney uncle, being the gentleman that he is, had come down to receive me."

Orry continued, "I was so shy, I was shaking. I told him, 'Boney uncle, they were calling my name'. And he was like, 'Did you pose?' And I said I didn't. He grabbed me by the wrist and flung me in front of the media, and said, 'Yeh Orry hai, iska photo lo, yeh mera bachcha hai (This is Orry, he's like my son, take his picture)'. The match was always there, and so was the gunpowder, and Boney just lit it. And now I'm on Koffee, so I should write him a cheque."