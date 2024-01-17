Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan season 8 was a tad bit different, from newer guests, veteran stars like Sharmila Tagore, and Zeenat Aman gracing the couch for the first time to talking about more personal traumas, achievements and goals rather than getting into the intimate bedroom and sex talks. Karan also opened up about his depression and how he battled it. This season was emotional, raw and real.

And it is a wrap for Koffee With Karan S8

Koffee With Karan 8 premiered in October last year and the finale is tonight.

And just like the previous season, the finale episode will have Koffee influencer awards which will be given to the social media influencer.

The promo of which was dropped by Kjo on Wednesday, Orry, Kusha Kapila, Tanmay Bhatt, Sumukhi Suresh, and Danish Sait will grace the Koffee couch.

The social media influencers roast Karan brutally and the filmmaker in jest says, that he should leave and let the influencers take over the finale.

Orry who is a social media sensation and known for his one-liners will be once again at his candid best.

Karan asks Orry if he is single. He replies, "I have five." A confused Karan asks him, "You are dating five people?" Orry adds, "I am cheating. I am a cheater. Orry is a cheater."

Orry says. "There is a relevance room?" he asked and Orry confirmed. He then addressed his alleged multiple partners as 'minions', leaving Karan in shock.

Orry also takes a dig at people who are making memes on him as he declares, "You are making memes, but I am making money."

Sumukhi Suresh asks Karan, "Why is it that this season has to be so wholesome and family-friendly?" Before the filmmaker could reply, Tanmay jokes, "If you are going to have these many filters, just call it Filter Coffee with Karan."

While Kusha says, " Are you missing your own therapy sessions to do KWK?"

Danish takes a dig at Karan

Danish Sait tells Karan that he didn't get a chance to launch Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda as Zoya Akhtar launched them in The Archies. Karan eventually says, "Can I exit my show and can you all just take over?"

Karan Johar shared the promo of finale of KWKS8

Sharing the promo, Karan captioned it, ''This season was wholesome with a whole lot of fire too. Wrapping it up with our special jury who are NOT holding back to give their brew on the kouch!''

Netizens weren't quite happy seeing Orry on the couch.

A user wrote, "You had to end the season on such a low note by inviting orry?!"

Another mentioned, "Orry?Wow we've really hit rock bottom now haven't we."

The third user said, "The standards of koffee with karan dropped so low that now Orry was made a guest.."

The 8th season of 'Koffee With Karan' witnessed several celebs like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Siddharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore, Neetu Kapoor and Zeenat Aman.