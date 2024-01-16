The year 2023 gone by was indeed a blockbuster year for Bollywood, Pathaan, Jawaan, Dunki, Animal, Salaar and many more films worked extremely well at the box office. After two years of covid pandemic when the films weren't working theatre owners and producers bared losses. With 2023 and now 2024, Bollywood is seeing the light of the day. Some films have done extremely well at the global box office.

And now with a new year comes awards and the best of the best films will be awarded as per the critic's and audience's choice.

The press conference of the 69th Filmfare Awards 2024 was held in Mumbai on January 15.

The event was graced by filmmaker Karan Johar, and actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor.

During the press conference, Karan took a dig a Varun and his expression was simply unmissable.

Karan Johar began by joking, "This is the 69th Filmfare award. It'll be Varun's favourite as it's the 69th edition (smiles)! Next year, it'll be the 70th which will be my favourite as 7 is my lucky number."

Karan Johar on Gujrat tourism

He said, "Hence, I am very thrilled that I'll be hosting this absolutely spectacular moment in time, going to Gujarat and celebrating in the land of culture, tradition and now empowerment and economic growth. This makes it the best location because cinema is two things – displaying our culture on celluloid and huge economic growth at the cinema halls. And that is what Gujarat stands for. So, we could not be at a better location."

He also spoke about winning Filmfare, "Winning a Filmfare means going into the archives of Hindi cinema and Indian cinema. To have that moment in history is what most creative artists aspire for. That's what makes Filmfare not just powerful but exceptionally emotional and special to all the nominees and winners. I have been in the industry for 25 years and I have only won 2 Filmfare awards. Yet, I applaud the geniuses who won several of them. No matter what the wins are, no matter what the glories are, it's the participation and the sense of community that Filmfare stands for."

The event on the first day, January 27, will be held at the Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre, Gandhinagar. It will comprise a curated fashion show by Shantanu and Nikhil, a live performance by Parthiv Gohil and the technical awards. The latter will be hosted by Aparshakti Khurana.

The main awards will be held on January 28 at GIFT City. It will be hosted by Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Maniesh Paul. Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan will perform on the second day.

Before the event began, Karan Johar, Varun and Janhvi lit the lamp.

Varun won hearts with his gesture as he removed his shoes and then lit the oil lamp. However, a section of netizens slammed him as Varun after removing his shoes, directly lit the lamp and didn't wash his hands before doing so.

A section of netizens praised him, while most of them bashed him.

Take a look at the comments

A user mentioned, "We wash hands after touching shoes before lighting Diya in Nepal.."

Another wrote, "He didn't wash his hands."

Varun on performing live in front of Salman Khan

Varun Dhawan opened up about his first-ever live performance at the Filmfare stage, Varun recalled "There was a glitch. When I was going for my performance, the lights were down, they came on, and the music just stopped midway. And bang in front of me, I see Mr Salman Khan, just watching me (imitates Salman's deadpan face). And I got so scared, I started sweating."

He added, "The music had stopped, I didn't know whether to continue or not, so I left and went backstage where I was assured that it was all fine and that I could start again. And the whole performance, I remember Bhai had made eye contact with me, and I had to look into his eyes and dance, which was not easy. I was trying to smile, but even if he's smiling, he doesn't smile."