Greek God of Bollywood Hrithik Roshan got married to his childhood friend Sussanne Khan on 20 December 2000 and the couple divorced each other in 2014. The couple are currently co-parenting their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Hrithik and Sussanne have moved on and have found love again. Sussanne is dating Arslaan Goni, while Hrithik is dating Saba Azad. The couple have also gone on double dates and shared mushy pictures with their current partners.

Sussanne pens lovely note for Hrithik as he turns 50

On January 10, 2024, Sussanne posted a lovely video wishing her ex-husband Hrithik on his birthday.

Sussanne in the note wrote: "Happy Happpiest Birthday Rye.. You truly are 'Father Ocean' with the abundance of wisdom love and commitment you give to Ray and Ridz.. I wish you even more super success, the greatest Love story and all the blessings to make all your dreams come true.. god bless you limitless...P.S 50 looks more like 30 on you!!"

Hrithik and Sussanne hug and chat as they meet at an exhibition

And two days later on Sunday Hrithik and Sussanne bumped into each other at a brand event in Mumbai's Jio Garden BKC.

Sussanne was already present at the exhibition, while Hrithik entered a little late. As soon as they saw they other they greeted one another with a warm hug and were seen smiling and chatting.

The former couple then were seen checking jewellery pieces and other stuff at the event. They also chatted with each other before they exited

The video of Sussanne and Hrithik being friendly and hugging each other at an event raised eyebrows as netizens were taken aback by their sheer camaraderie and flocked to social media and were of the view that this could only happen in Bollywood and nothing of this can happen ever on real life.

Take a look at the comments

A user wrote, "They both look soo good together warna both r with someone who doesn't suit them... wish people never got divorced... anyways God bless them both.."

Another user averred, "They remind us that life is not perfect but it's beautiful.."

Another mentioned, " Welcome to the fake world".

The next one wrote, "Hrithik didn't even notice her.."

The trailer of Hrithik's action thriller film Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone was dropped on Monday. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25. Apart from that Hrithik has also signed War 2, which also has Jr NTR among the star cast.