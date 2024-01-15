Vikrant Massey is riding high on the success of the 12th Fail. His versatile acting talent and consistently good performances over the last many years have won billions of hearts. They garnering praise from all across the globe. From movie-goers to celebs are heaping praise on Vikrant's performance. And Hrithik Roshan who is gearing up for Fighter recently reviewed the film.

Taking to the microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter, Hrithik wrote, "Finally saw 12th Fail. It's quite a masterclass in filmmaking. Above everything else I was inspired by the use of sound and sound effects to enhance the moments. Brilliant performances. Mr. Chopra, what a movie! Thank you for the brilliance. I am deeply inspired by this one ❤️."

Though Hrithik showered praise for the film. He failed to talk about Vikrant's performance.

Netizens reacted to Hrithik's review and compared 12th Fail to Hrithik's Super 30.

Someone wrote, "Your super 30 is also best @iHrithik sir."

Another added, "Many children of India are inspired by this film and are dreaming of becoming IAS."

Netizens were unhappy that Hrithik didn't mention Vikrant

A user wrote in the comment section, "Gajab mere bhai sab kuch achha laga movie mein bas main lead #Vikrant ka naam jubaan pe na aaya (so weird you like everything in the movie but did not say anything for the lead actor Vikrant Massey)....he is the soul of this movie."

Another added, "Bhai Vikrant Massey ko bhi thoda credit de dete to maja aa jata (You could have given some credit to Vikrant Massey). "What abt @VikrantMassey? He was brilliant."

A few days ago, director Anurag Kashyap also shared his views on the film. He took to Instagram and wrote, "Probably the best mainstream film I've seen in 2023 @vidhuvinodchoprafilms at the age of 71 has crafted a masterpiece out of a simple story of an adamant man wanting to be more than what life gives him. He goes and takes what he wants and how. What amazed me about the film is how he breaks all conventions of mainstream and has scenes done in simple long shots. A filmmaker at the peak of his storytelling and at this age. Means I have hope too. A new benchmark has been set by VVC for filmmakers like me who have been feeling a bit lost. Kudos to the whole team who I don't know and all the actors. Especially @vikrantmassey @medhashankr @anshumaan_pushkar @anantvjoshi and the cinematographer Ranga, the production designer and the music directors and writers."

Meanwhile, the trailer of Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter was released today.

At the trailer launch, Hrithik hailed Siddharth Anand, Akshay Oberoi, Anil Kapoor

Hrithik said, "Thank you to the universe for surrounding me with crazy, mad insane passionate human beings. (I'm thankful) for the opportunity to be working with someone as crazy, as passionate as Sid Anand and to be as courageous, passionate, and insane as Anil sir."

Hrithik also hailed Fighter makers and said, "(Thank you to) Ajit and Viacom to be as crazy and insane to back and empower preposterous and ridiculous visions such as Fighter. I'm just incredibly blessed to be surrounded by human beings who have given everything of themselves for the sake of great cinema. To have this humility and the courage to give everything (to the film)."