After the success of three songs and teasers, fans were waiting with bated breath for the trailer of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor starrer, Fighter. Ten days before the release of the film the makers unveiled the trailer of Siddharth Anand's Fighter on Monday.

The trailer invokes a sense of patriotism

The trailer opens with Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, played by Anil Kapoor, instructing his team comprising of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik Roshan), Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (played by Deepika Padukone) and others, to bond with each other and build interpersonal relations so that they can combat and face any war.

Cut to Deepika and Hrithik's cute banter, wherein they go on a ride.

Deepika flirts with Hrithik in Jammu and Kashmir, and they go on a ride. After which, they have fun with the team. The happiness was short-lived as their lives took a U-turn.

A terrorist attack in Pulwama wrecked the nation. Hrithik and Deepika's team are deployed on a mission, followed by an airstrike from across the border in response.

As the trailer progresses, a character who essays the role of PM of the country talks about taking revenge and reminds enemies, saying, 'Baap kaun hai?'

From high-octane action sequences to aerial fights, Hrithik talks about 'Pakistan-occupied Kashmir' [POK] and warns of 'India-occupied Pakistan' [IOP] the film's dialogues will give you goosebumps and several chest-thumping moments.

Hrithik Roshan's dialogue

Hrithik's dialogue in the film as he fights with goons while mouthing the dialogue will make your chest swell with pride. The dialogue goes by, "Duniya mein mil jayegen Aashiq kai...par watan se hansi sanam nahi hota...Heeron se simatkar..sone se lipatkar marte hain kai...Par Tirange se....Khubsoorat kafan nahi hota..."

This quote in Hindi translates to: "In this world, many lovers can be found... but one does not find joy apart from one's homeland... Many die embracing diamonds and gold... but there is no shroud beautiful than the tricolour flag."

Hrithik Roshan with the Indian National flag

Apart from dialogues of desh bhakti, one more scene that you simply cannot miss Hrithik Roshan waving the Indian flag.

About the film

The film has primarily been shot at air bases in India with real Sukhois, Indian fighter planes.

The trailer is an action-packed ride with some high-octane aerial action sequences that will keep you hooked till the very end.

Apart from Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles, along with Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi and Talat Aziz.

The trailer of the film has received a humongous response. Deepika and Hrithik both shared the trailer video on their respective social media handles.

The expectation from the film is high, as fans are eager to see Hrithik Roshan and Deepika together for the very first time. Movie buffs are also expected to see what Siddharth Anand and Hrithik bring to the screen after Bang Bang! and War.

For the unversed, Fighter marks their third collaboration together.

Fighter takes flight in theatres on January 25, 2024.