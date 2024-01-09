Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are gearing up for the release of their film Fighter. The film is one of the biggest and most anticipated releases of 2024.

After the stupendous success of Sher Khul Gaye and Ishq Jaisa Kuch in the film the makers dropped the next song, Heer Aasmani featuring, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, along with the ensemble cast consisting of Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and Anil Kapoor.

When Heer Aasmani lands, our hearts take off!

The peepy and groovy number Heer Aasmani is an ode to Air Force pilots.

The song is a perfect of hopes, aspirations, the BTS moments between Air Force pilots and dreams turning into reality. The song gives a sneak peek into the lives of Air Force pilots which not only evokes patriotism but is also filled with an abundance of friendship with a touch of romance.

The plot, the BGM, the chemistry between Hrithik and Deepika are unmissable!

The song starts with Hrithik Roshan taking a shower and flaunting his chiselled abs.

Cut to Deepika Padukone, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi seen in Air Force uniform as they are ready to take off. While Anil is seen training all of them.

Some of the shots show, young Air Force pilots Hrithik, Deepika, Karan, and Akshay grooving in snow class mountains and enjoying their time. The song is composed by Vishal-Sheykhar, sung by B Praak, and written by Kumaar.

Siddharth Anand shares, "Heer Aasmani is a track that's dedicated to the special squad of Air Dragons coming together. The song showcases the crew bonding, both during briefing and training sessions as well as during their downtime. The theme of Heer Aasmani is an air force pilot expressing their unconditional love for the skies, their passion; a love so pure that it is almost unfathomable to those on the ground."

The video is more than 2 minutes long and the breathtaking locales amid snow-capped terrains and mountains with some stunning aerial shots make the song a visual retreat.

Needless to say, the camaraderie between the ensemble cast in the song adds to the screenplay. The song switches between the Air Force officers' professional fronts as well as personal spaces.

Apart from being A class air force officer. In one of the scenes, Hrithik can be seen playing a harmonica in snow class mountain.

Certain visuals show, Hrithik Roshan lovingly gazing at Deepika Padukone during their training and their retreat sessions.

Netizens react

Netizens were smitten by Hrithik and Deepika's chemistry and couldn't hold their excitement for the film to release.

A user mentioned, "Hrithik Roshan With Deepika Wonderful Fresh Pairing. Super Teaser & Superb Trailer Of Fighter. Imax 3D Experience..."

Another mentioned, "Wow what a Beautiful Song... Dedicated to Indian Air Force Fighter Jet and Fighter Pilots.. Goosebumps All Over...!"

The third one mentioned, "Banger of a song.."

Sharing the song on their Instagram feed, Hrithik Roshan wrote in the caption, "Jiski fitrat ho khuli aasmani, zameen par kaise bane uski kahaani? #HeerAasmani OUT NOW! Full song (Link in bio). Take a look:

Recently, the makers unveiled the official teaser of the film which received a thundering response from the fans. The 1-minute-14-second teaser features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil Kapoor as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky fighting for the country.

Karan Singh Grover was missing from the teaser. However, in the first song, Sher Khul Gaye Karan was seen grooving with Hrithik and Deepika.