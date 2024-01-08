Ranveer Singh accidentally posts a photo of Maldives while promoting Lakshadweep Tourism
PM Modi at Lakshadweep [right]

India is known for its rich cultural heritage, diverse geography, food, literature, art, music, pristine locales, and much more. Travelers and tourists have a plethora of options to visit and enjoy places in India. This is why we call it Incredible India.

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi visited the Lakshadweep Islands and posted a slew of images from the island, enjoying himself. He indulged in adventure sports and tried snorkelling. The PM also shared a stunning video showcasing the beauty and serene atmosphere.

Indians were smitten by the Lakshadweep Islands' breathtakingly beautiful pictures. However, PM Modi's visit to Lakshadweep didn't go down well with some people in the Maldives, including government officials. Maldives minister Mariyam Shiuna Lakshadweep made a derogatory comment about India and faced massive backlash for the same. After receiving hate, she deleted the post on X.

What is Lakshadweep-Maldives row?

It so happens that Shiuna has encouraged tourists to visit the island country through the #VisitMaldives trend. Her tweet has gone viral on social media.

Maldives -Lakshwadeep row
Zahid Rameez, a member of the Progressive Party of Maldives Senate

After this, a Maldives politician made a controversial remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Lakshadweep. Zahid Rameez, a member of the Progressive Party of Maldives Senate, wrote, "The move is great. However, the idea of competing with us is delusional. How can they provide the service we offer? How can they be so clean? The permanent smell in the rooms will be the biggest downfall."

This didn't go down well with Indians, and on Sunday, Bollywood celebrities came out in support of Indian tourism, took to their social media, and shared stunning images from Lakshadweep along with the hashtag Explore Indian Island.

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Big B among others, joined hands to promote Lakshadweep as a tourist destination amid the ongoing row with the Maldives

Following the bandwagon, Ranveer Singh also participated in promoting tourism on Indian islands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, the actor accidentally shared a photo of the Maldives instead of the Lakshadweep Islands while promoting the island.

'What is wrong with you..':  Ranveer Singh accidentally posts a photo of Maldives while promoting Lakshadweep Tourism; netizens react strongly

As soon as Ranveer Singh tweeted the picture, eagle-eyed users promptly noticed the mistake and trolled him.

He wrote, "This year let's make 2024 about exploring India and experiencing our culture. There is so much to see and explore across the beaches and the beauty of our country. Chalo India let's #exploreindianislands. Chalo bharat dekhe" with a photo of the Maldives.

Ranveer has now deleted the post and only posted the tweet without a picture.

One user wrote, "You are promoting Indian islands while putting a picture of Maldives. What is wrong with you, Ranveer?"

While another wrote, "Posted a Maldives pic and deleted".

PM Modi's Lakshadweep visit: Stunning beauty of the islands & incredible warmth of people
PM Modi's Lakshadweep visit: Stunning beauty of the islands & incredible warmth of people

A third comment read, "Dude, you were supposed to promote Indian islands, but you ended up posting pics of the Maldives!"

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh celebrated his wife-actor Deepika Padukone's, 38th birthday at the airport with paps.

Meanwhile, other celebs who have come in support of Maldives- Lakshadweep's ongoing row are:

Deepika-Ranveer Singh were recently seen at Mumbai airport

Taking to Instagram, a paparazzi account posted a video in which Deepika cut a cake with a photographer. Deepika stepped out of her car along with Ranveer Singh and paps walked up to Deepika with a small cake. Deepika then cut the cake as Ranveer held the box. Deepika also fed a small piece of the cake to the person. The actor couple bid the paparazzo goodbye.

