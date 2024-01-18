HanuMan, the superhero film by Prasanth Varma, has garnered immense love from fans due to its stellar cast, effective storytelling, and top-notch visual effects. The success of the movie has prompted the director to announce a sequel titled Jai Hanuman and it has generated a lot of excitement among movie buffs.

Teja Sajja managed to beat heroes lik Mahesh Babu, Nagarjuna and Venkatesh Daggaubati and emerged as the Sankranti box office winner with Hanuman. Even after a week of its release, the film is running housefull in all the theaters even on working days. Hanuman has proved that content is the only King and people comes to theaters to watch films that entertain them. Not many know that Teja Sajja acted in many films as a child artist and has been trying his luck as a hero at the box office. Zombie Reddy, his first film as hero was also directed by Prashanth Varma only.

Meanwhile, rumors are circulating that Mega Powerstar Ram Charan might play the role of Lord Shri Ram in the sequel of Hanuman. While Ram Charan has previously portrayed glimpses of Lord Ram in RRR, there's no official confirmation yet about his presence in Jai Hanuman. However, Mega fans are buzzing with anticipation, expressing eagerness to see Ram Charan take on this divine role.

Prasanth Varma, recognized for his ambitious and unconventional projects in Tollywood, has successfully created a superhero universe with Hanu-Man. The director, breaking commercial norms, aims to produce 12 superhero films – six in each phase. Following Hanu-Man, the next installment, likely Adhira, is poised to continue this super hero journey.

Adhira, featuring Kalyan Dasari, follows the Hanu-Man phase, with Jai Hanuman anticipated as the subsequent film. Prasanth Varma always had big and exciting ideas for making movies. From his first film, Awe, to Zombie Reddy, he always tried new things and surprised the audience. And now with pan-Indian success of HanuMan, he plans to bring more amazing stories in what he calls the "Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe." So, there's a lot to look forward to for movie lovers!