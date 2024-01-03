Every year, the Sankranthi season in Tollywood brings a mix of excitement and controversies as numerous films lock horns for their theatrical releases. This year is no different, with a lineup of highly anticipated movies gearing up to hit the big screens. Among these releases, the spotlight shines brightly on Mahesh Babu Guntur Kaaram, directed by Trivikram. The recent release of the song 'Kurchi Madata Peti' from this film has further fueled the already soaring expectations among the audience.

However, the latest buzz stirring in the industry suggests that 'Guntur Kaaram' might not receive a massive release in Andhra Pradesh. On its first day, it is expected to have a decent number of theaters screening the film. This limited release is due to certain factors: Suresh Babu seems to be reserving theaters for Venkatesh's 'Saindhav,' causing a bit of a clash.

Whereas in Nizam, looks like Guntur Kaaram is going to get a major release, as Dil Raju has blocked 90 out of 96 theaters just for Guntur Kaaram in Hyderabad for Day 1. Guntur Kaaram has been part of controversies right since the day it was announced and has managed to create a buzz at the same time. Sreeleela and Mahesh Babu's jodi is something that all the movie buffs are waiting to watch on the big screen.

Additionally, Geetha Arts is extending support to Mythri, aiming to secure theatres for Teja Sajja's movie 'Hanuman,' directed by Prasanth Varma. The teaser of 'Hanuman' has already created substantial anticipation among the audience. This film has also been getting a lot of pressure from producers of other releases to postpone their film, but director Prashanth Varma decided to stick to his decision. In fact, he was the first person to have announced a Sankranti release.

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna's 'NaaSaamiRanga' is set to release under the banner of Annapurna Studios, adding another contender to the Sankranthi race. This film is the Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Porinju Mariyam Jose. However, the picture isn't as promising for Ravi Teja's film 'Eagle,' as it appears to lack substantial support and backing compared to the other releases. There is no confirmation of this film's release yet.

All in all, Sankranthi season is shaping up to be a battleground for these films, with clashes for theater space and audience attention. The competition between these movies indicates a fierce race at the box office, making it an exciting and intriguing time for Tollywood enthusiasts.