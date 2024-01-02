Actress Rakul Preet Singh and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani are making headlines as they gear up to solemnize their relationship in a much-anticipated wedding ceremony. The couple, who have been together since 2021, is reportedly set to tie the knot on February 22, 2024, in a secretive affair to be held in Goa.

The news of their wedding has been confirmed by a report in Hindustan Times. The couple prefers privacy and wants the wedding to be a private affair.

Sources revealed that Rakul and Jackky are choosing to keep their wedding low-key. They are currently taking a break before the wedding preparations begin. Jackky is in Bangkok for his bachelor party, while Rakul is also enjoying some time off in Thailand. The couple made their relationship official in 2021 and have been open about their love for each other.

Rakul recently posted a heartfelt birthday message for Jackky on social media, expressing her love and appreciation for him. They have been together since 2021 and have never shied away from discussing their relationship in public, although they previously denied earlier reports about their upcoming wedding.

In terms of their professional endeavors, she will be soon seen in Ayaalaan which has Sivakarthikeyan in lead role. The film which has been delayed in release for more than five years now is all set to release during Pongal in Tamil. The Telugu release will be happening a week after that.

Rakul Preet Singh is set to appear in the movie "Indian 2" alongside Kamal Haasan, directed by Shankar. Meanwhile, Jackky Bhagnani is eagerly awaiting the release of his production "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan," featuring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chhillar, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, scheduled to hit theaters on Eid 2024.

Rakul is working hard to make a mark for her self yet again after back to back flops in Bollywood and Tollywood as well. After a string of 9 flops, the actress is looking for a successful year ahead.