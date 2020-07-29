Young Telugu actor Naga Shaurya, who is on a strict exercise and diet regime, opened up about his six-pack abs featured in his upcoming movie. He said, "It is like a wife. If you cheat on it, you will lose it."

Naga Shaurya's first look from his untitled movie tentatively known as NS 20 has grabbed many eyeballs around the world. What has impressed the most is his six-pack abs and his chiseled body in the poster, which has a lot of curiosity and expectations from his yet-to-be-titled upcoming movie.

The talented Tollywood actor, who is seen as an archer in Santosh Jagarlapudi-directed film spoke about prepping up for the role in an interview. "I have been working for the last seven months for this role. After the lockdown was announced, for the last four months, I have been maintaining a diet of boiled vegetables and chicken. As south Indians, we have a lot of rice," Naga Shaurya told Deccan Chronicle.

Naga Shaurya added, "But I managed to slowly remove rice from my diet. It is difficult, but I decided to be dedicated to the regimen for the sake of the role." When director Santosh narrated the script to him, he was inspired, and decided to work on his physique, the actor shares. "It's not a biopic, it's a complete commercial film, but it's a realistic story."

Unlike many other Tollywood stars, Naga Shaurya has put the lockdown period for best use. The actor has been doing floor exercises, and he will continue to do the same until shooting resumes. Talking about six-pack abs, he said, "The six pack is like a wife. If you cheat on it, you will lose it."

Naga Shaurya, who was last seen in Aswathama, has signed to do a film with Avasarala Srinivasa Rao and it is produced by People Media Factory. With 40 percent of completed, the remaining shoot has been stalled due to the delay in the availability of visas. Talking about it, the actor said, "Further shooting will have to be done in the US, so we have to wait."

Naga Shaurya has signed to do another project, which is directed by Lakshmi Sowjanya and produced by Sithara Entertainments. The film was launched on February 13 and the shooting began on February 19. Ritu Varma has been roped in to play the female lead opposite the actor.