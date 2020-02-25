There have been a lot of rumours on actress Mehreen Pirzada, and the 'laundry bills' that have brought her to headlines. After her PR team has leaked the news about these bills, during the promotions of Entha Manchivadavura, makers of her recent flick Ashwthama have also spoken about the same issue.

10 lakhs for promotional events

Going by the news that has been doing rounds, Shankar Prasad Mulpuri, producer of Ashwathama and father of Naga Shaurya finally broke the silence and has revealed what has actually happened. Talking to a leading tabloid, Shankar Prasad said, "We had roped her in for a shooting schedule of 30 days and made an agreement that she would also attend the promotional events of the film."

Also, it is said that the actress had attended only 15 days of the shoot, but the makers have still paid her the full remuneration. "It's a common practice to pay the last instalment of '10 lakhs after she attends the promotion of the film. Despite her missing a few promotional events, we have paid all her dues," said the producer.

6 lakh rupees for an assistant?

Like it was reported, Mehreen's food and laundry bills have been extremely high. Still, it seems the makers have never questioned her about those. "We had paid nearly Rs 6 lakhs for her assistant, who also stayed in a separate room in the same hotel. While leaving the hotel, she didn't even inform us. But because we wanted to maintain good relations with the hotel, we cleared all the dues," Shankar added.

No minimum courtesy

Shankar Prasad even revealed that many have warned him not to rope her in, but he did not listen to them and went ahead. During the shoot of the film, Shaurya, the lead actor of the film met with an accident and that caused a delay in the shoot. "She didn't even call when Shaurya was injured. She got angry because the shoot was getting delayed," he revealed.