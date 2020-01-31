Director Ramana Teja's Telugu movie Ashwathama (Aswathama) featuring Naga Shaurya and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead roles, has received positive review and rating from the audience around the world.

Ashwathama is a romantic action entertainer, which has been written by director Ramana Teja. Usha Mulpuri has produced this flick under her home banner Ira Creations banner. The movie has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.13 hours.

Ashwathama movie story: It about Gana (Naga Shaurya), who is in love with Neha (Mehreen Pirzada). His sister gets engaged, but she runs into a strange problem right before her wedding. He chases the mystery, comes across more such incidents and finds a clue for them. How he solves this mystery forms the crux of the movie.

Analysis: Ashwathama has an interesting story, but the director seems to have failed in executing it on screen. The first half starts pretty slow but picks up momentum after 40 mins. But the songs play the spoilsport in this part. The twist at the interval hooks you up for the second half, which is good for a few minutes but falls flat after some time, say the audience.

Performance: Naga Shaurya has delivered an electrifying performance, which is the highlight of Ashwathama. Mehreen Pirzada has done a good job and her chemistry with the hero is good to watch on screen. Other artists have also done justice to roles and are among the assets of the movie, say the viewers.

Technical: Ashwathama has brilliant production values and music, picturisation, action choreography and dialogues are the attractions on the technical front, say the audience.

Ashwathama movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' response for the film shared on Twitter. Scroll down to see audience's verdict

#Aswathama Overall below average to average watch! Just like Disco Raja the concept was good but the screenplay was not up to the mark! Naga Shourya did well and the action scenes stand out Rating: 2.5-2.75/5

Superb first half . Stunts evaro kaani kummesaadu! @IamNagashaurya is excellent #Aswathama #Ashwathama #Aswathama is a very good thriller , if you like that genre go watch it. It's gruesome though. Director followed the path taken by American thrillers and shock your wits with extreme violence. Beginning of the second half is a little dry but over all I loved it 3.75/5 #Ashwathama May be because of the length director left a lot of dots to be connected by the viewer. Could have been even better if the narration was smooth. BGM is chilling #Aswathama

Thanks for such a good film. Even I have a sister, and I'm in US and I haven't seen her in a while. So I kind of connected myself to the film on a different level. Also, as a film, it's a very good thriller. It was Housefull in NJ, today. Good luck :) #Aswathama @IamNagashaurya

#Aswathama...! An unique interesting concept that really lacks interest towards the end..! #NagaShourya's performance and story are good but few logics went on toss..! Konni vishayalu over ga pattinchukunnaru konni assalu pattinchukoledu...! 2.5/5..!!

Interesting first half ... Picks up after first 30 mins and goes without any deviation #Aswathama Avg second half ... Overall ga good one time watch #Aswathama

Just saw the movie #ashwathama .#USpremier The first frame itself open with our beloved pawan Kalyan garu most intense dialogue which explains the title of the movie. Thankyou ❤️@IamNagashaurya proved he is no more a lover boy . #ashwathama Very good story and must watch film

#aswathamatrailer #Ashwathama what a flim.Must watch at this time for the society kudos to the content,acting slight lags but it's ok will keep u all intriguing watch it ⭐️⭐️⭐️ @IamNagashaurya acting @Mehreenpirzada✅ going with 3/5

Pretty avg 1st half #Aswathama

Good 1st half.. 1st 15 mins slow anthe rest anthaa #Aswathama

