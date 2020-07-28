Sharrath Marar unveiled Naga Shaurya's first look as a birthday gift to his co-producer Narayan Das K Narang on Monday (July 27) morning. Later in the evening, he announced his next film Nagarjuna and Praveen Sattaru.

Sharrath Marar turned producer with Pawan Kalyan's 2015 film Gopala Gopala, which has a hit at the box office. Later, he bankrolled Pawan Kalyan's Sardaar Gabbar Singh (2016) and Katamarayudu (2017), which bombed at the box office. Post this, the producer parted his ways with the power star. He is now bankrolling Naga Shaurya's upcoming movie tentatively titled NS 20 with Narayan Das K Narang.

NS 20 is touted to be an intense T sports drama. Actor Naga Shaurya is seen as a dynamic archer, while Delhi girl Ketika Sharma appears as his love interest. Narayandas K Narang and Sharrath Marar are said to be shelling out Rs 25 crore on its production. Considering the business of Naga Shaurya's previous film, it is a really huge budget for the young actor's film.

Sekhar Kammula tweeted Naga Shaurya's first look from NS 20 and captioned it with, "On Narayan Das Ji's Birthday, delighted to launch the Superb FIRST LOOK of @IamNagashaurya's next #NS20. Wishing the entire team a grand success! #NarayanDas #RamMohan @sharrath_marar @SVCLLP @nseplofficial @Santhosshjagar1 #KetikaSharma @kaalabhairava7 #NS20FirstLook."

Sharrath Marar tweeted, "Thank you @sekharkammula for launching the First Look of our forthcoming film with @IamNagashaurya. #NS20firstlook #NS20." Later, the producer added, "Amazing response for the #NS20 First Look Poster! @iamnagashourya truly shines in his new avatar! A big thank you for the wonderful response. @nseplofficial @SVCLLP #NS20FirstLook."

The producer took to his Twitter account again on Monday night to announce his collaboration with actor Akkineni Nagarjuna and director Praveen Sattaru. Sharrath Marar revealed that he is jointly bankrolling the film with Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao. This yet-to-be-titled film is going to be an action entertainer and its filming will commence shortly.

Sharrath Marar tweeted, "Today is a big day for Northstar Entertainment! Happy to announce our next project with King @iamnagarjuna as the lead. Talented @praveensattaru will be writing and directing the film. Looking forward! @nseplofficial @svcllp."