On December 03, a mysterious video surfaced on the internet that showed an unidentified flying object (UFO) hovering in the night skies. The video uploader revealed that the clip was shot from California. It soon went viral on online spaces. Interestingly, the object spotted in the skies remained silent throughout the video and barely moved from its position.

"Over 100 witnesses seen this giant craft flying over Menifee, California. This craft or crafts made no noise, whatsoever. At one point, the huge UFO was hovering in the same spot for more than five minutes before it speeds off into the night sky," wrote the uploader in the video description.

Aliens or secret military vehicle testing?

As the video went viral on the internet, many conspiracy theorists started arguing that the creepy UFO could be most probably an alien flying vessel that paid a visit to the earth. These conspiracy theorists strongly believe that extraterrestrials from deep space have been visiting earth for hundreds of thousands of years to monitor human activities.

"UFO activity is increasing so fast! The world is gonna get a big wake up call," commented Justin Fowler, a YouTube user.

"Whatever it is. It's Not a CGI hoax. Difficult to tell if All the lights are connected to one object," commented Bud Ekins, another YouTuber.

In the meantime, a section of other conspiracy theorists argued that the flying object in the video could be a secret military vessel like TR-3B which may be in its testing phase.

Mysterious UFO sightings continue

The new UFO sighting in California was reported just a few days after another mysterious flying object was spotted in the skies of Doolin, Ireland. The object spotted in the Irish skies seems very similar to the classic flying vessels which we have seen in Hollywood sci-fi films.

A few weeks back, Joseph Gradisher, the spokesman for the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare, had admitted the existence of unidentified aerial phenomena. In a recent statement given to the Black Vault, Gradisher revealed that the popular UFO clips released by To The Stars Academy of Arts and Sciences are authentic. He also added that the mysterious UFO clips which were released are just a fraction of aerial phenomenon sightings that are actually happening in the US Navy training facilities.