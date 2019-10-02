Scott C Waring is now a very popular name among conspiracy theorists; all credit goes to his bizarre yet seemingly convincing findings of UFO in skies that indicate possible alien existence. Recently, Waring released the image of a flying object hovering in the skies, in broad daylight.

Waring claimed that the UFO was spotted in the skies of Doolin, Ireland. Interestingly, the UFO spotted in the skies has the shape of a disc, a depiction of alien flying vessels very commonly used in Hollywood sci-fi flicks.

"The eyewitness took a photo of his car in Ireland on a hill, and when he got home he noticed a thick disk near the clouds. The disk is wider at its center and thinner at its ends. To top it off, the disk is tilted, which Area 51 scientist Bob Lazar said is necessary if a disk is moving. UFOs can be seen anywhere in the world, although some locations seem to have a higher change of seeing one than others. In a world where everyone is looking down at their phone, its no wonder why sightings are down this year...few people bother looking up at the sky," wrote Waring on his website ET Data Base.

Waring also added that the image has been sent to MUFON (Mutual UFO Network) for further examination.

It was around a few weeks back that Joseph Gradisher, the spokesman for the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare, in a statement the Black Vault revealed about the existence of unidentified aerial phenomena. In the statement, Gradisher also admitted that the UFO videos released by the To The Stars Academy of Arts and Sciences are authentic.

The US Navy official also made it clear that the UFO clips which were released are just a fraction of aerial phenomenon sightings that are actually happening in Navy training sites.