Conspiracy theorists all across the globe have long been claiming that the existence of aliens is a real deal and the increased UFO sightings in the skies, sometimes in broad daylight, is authentic proof of extraterrestrial presence.

Adding fuel to the fire, the US Navy has confirmed that the recently released videos of UFO are real. Shockingly, the navy official who made these remarks made it clear that these footages were not authorized to be released in the first place.

The spokesman for the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare, Joseph Gradisher, revealed in a statement that three mindblowing clips released between December 2017 and March 2018 by To The Stars Academy of Arts & Sciences show 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena'.

In one of this released footages, that was actually captured in 2004, sensors lock on the UFO target but it flew too quickly and escaped the sensor's reach, which made many people believe that this flying object defied all laws of modern physics.

In the remaining two videos, US fighter pilots can be heard talking about the unidentified flying object they were trailing.

"The Navy designates the objects contained in these videos as unidentified aerial phenomena. The 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' terminology is used because it provides the basic descriptor for the sightings/observations of unauthorized/unidentified aircraft/objects that have been observed entering/operating in the airspace of various military-controlled training ranges," Gradisher told the Black Vault.

Gradisher also added that the clips are just a fraction of the incursions that usually happen at the Navy training sites. As per Gradisher, aviators are literally hesitant to report these sightings due to the "stigma attached to previous terminology and theories about what may or may not be in those videos."

In the meantime, conspiracy theorists have started claiming that this open admission from the US Navy is a clear indication of an imminent alien disclosure. These alien enthusiasts outlandishly argue that this admission from the US Navy comes just a few days after researchers spotted a planet with water presence, and these developments could not be considered a mere coincidence.