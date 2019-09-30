On the evening of September 28, Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX unveiled his new starship aimed to take humans to the Mars as a part of his Red Planet colonisation mission. After unveiling the spacecraft, Elon Musk revealed that humans might be the only life out there in the cosmos.

As per Musk, human beings are the only conscious beings living in the universe and using this consciousness, our species should try hard to emerge as a multi-planetary species. Elon Musk, during the speech, also talked about the prospect of travelling to planets like Mars and Saturn in the near future.

"As far as we know, we are the only consciousness, the only life that's out there. There might be other life, but we've seen no signs of it...I have not seen any sign of aliens. Consciousness is a very rare and precious thing, and we should take whatever steps we can to preserve the light of consciousness. I think we should do our very best to become a multi-planetary species and extend consciousness beyond Earth, and we should do it now," said Elon Musk, Sputnik News reports.

Elon Musk added that the recently concluded event 'Storm Area 51' was nothing but a popular meme.

In the meantime, Dr Jim Green, a chief scientist at NASA has claimed that alien life will be unveiled by 2021. As per Jim Green, NASA's Mars 2020 rover and ESA's ExoMars Rover will start drilling the Martian surface by 2020, and the results will be out in 2021. Green hopes that vital clues regarding alien life will be unveiled after testing these Martian rock samples.

Interestingly, both these comments from Elon Musk and Jim Green came just a few days after a top US Navy official confirmed the presence of unidentified aerial phenomena, popularly known as UFO among conspiracy theorists.

In a statement given to the Black Vault, Joseph Gradisher, the spokesman for the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare revealed that the UFO video clips released by To The Stars Academy of Arts & Sciences are authentic, and he made it clear that these footages were not authorised to be released in the first place.