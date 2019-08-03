When California resident Matty Roberts aopened a Facebook event page named 'Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop us All', she never imagined that her sarcastic initiative would grab the headlines in international media outlets. The page that urged people to raid Area 51, the most secretive military base in the Nevada desert, is now the hottest talking topic in the country, and as of now, more than 2 million people have expressed their interest to take part in the raid.

People who plan to visit Area 51 on September 20 believe that they will find crucial evidence of alien technology from the base. These people argue that the United States Air Force (USAF) has been conducting secretive experiments using reverse engineering in this base with the help of aliens for years and it has helped them to develop TR-3B, an alleged space vehicle that flies on anti-gravity technology.

Now, Blake Cousins, popular conspiracy theorist duo who runs the YouTube channel 'Third Phase of Moon', has claimed that people will see a full-fledged underground city as they storm Area 51. Blake Cousins made these remarks while talking exclusively to Daily Star.

"If one person or a group of people were able to get in and open the doors into the subterranean levels, you will see a huge underground city that has never been seen before on our planet. This is something so big that the ground-level Area 51 is just the tip of the iceberg. The subterranean level would have to be at least 50-storeys down, from what I hear, and they extend up to the Pacific Ocean and other parts of the United States," said Blake Cousins.

The conspiracy theorist duo also added that former employees of Area 51 were in touch with aliens at a base known as J-rod. They also added that these aliens were brought to the secretive military site after the Rosewell UFO crash.

In the meantime, the United States Air Force has warned people against participating in this sarcastic internet joke of the century. The USAF also made it clear that any illegal entry in the military base is highly discouraged.