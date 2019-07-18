Area 51, the most secretive United States military installation has been the hottest debating point among conspiracy theorists for years. Many people believe that the United States Air Force (USAF) is developing anti-gravity military vessels using alien technology in this site, and they outlandishly argue that extraterrestrials from deep space are helping military scientists in this mission. A few weeks back, Area 51 again became the talking topic of the country, as a Facebook event named 'Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop us All' invited residents of the United States to raid the secret military base.

As per the latest updates, more than 1.5 million people have expressed their interest to participate in the alien raid that will take place at 03.00 AM on September 20, 2019. Even though started as a tongue-in-cheek program, the initiative has already grabbed the eyeballs of alien enthusiasts, and many people have adamantly started demanding that raiding the secretive military base is a necessity to disclose secrets about alien life.

In the meantime, the United States Air Force has warned people against participating in this internet joke. The USAF has already issued a warning stating that any illegal entry in the area is highly discouraged. They also made it clear that this secretive site located in Nevada desert is used for advanced training in support of US national interests.

As rumours surrounding a possible Area 51 raid looms up, creator of the Facebook event, Matty Roberts, a California resident has openly come forward and has revealed that the joke is slowly getting out of hands.

"I posted it on like June 27th and it was kind of a joke. And then it waited for like three days, like 40 people, and then it just completely took off, out of nowhere. It's pretty wild. The FBI is going to show up at my house and it got a little spooky from there. I just thought it would be a funny idea for the meme page. And it just took off like wildfire. It's entirely satirical though, and most people seem to understand that," Roberts told KLAS-TV of Las Vegas, Fox News reports.

Even after the admission made by Matty Roberts, some military experts argue that the plan to conduct the Area 51 raid is organized by the ISIS. Area 51 veteran Thornton 'T.D.' Barnes warned that ISIS terrorists may infiltrate during the raid, and it will cause ultimate chaos in the area.