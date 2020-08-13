Despite vigorous efforts by NASA and SETI, humans have not succeeded in discovering life, even in its microbial form, outside earth. However, conspiracy theorists strongly believe that there is an alien presence in the cosmos, and these extraterrestrial beings are much more advanced than humans. Adding up the heat to these seemingly bizarre and unbelievable theories, Scott C Waring, a self-proclaimed alien hunter who currently operates from Taiwan has claimed to have spotted a mysterious figure on the sun.

Aliens conveying their message to humans

In his recent website post, Waring claimed that he spotted a giant 'number 2' on the images of the sun, captured by NASA's SOHO. Upon further analysis, the self-styled researcher suggested that this image could be a message sent out by aliens to humans.

Waring also talked about the significance of numeral 2, and he believes that it is a number that denotes harmony, love, and balance.

"2 is usually associated with harmony, balance, consideration, and love. When this number comes to you, it means that you should have more faith in your angels. You should believe in energies that exist in the Universe, which will help you understand better many things in your life. That makes sense...aliens are trying to send a message of harmony, balance, consideration, and love to all in our solar system. Such alien would be considered having angel-like powers, thus making the division between alien and angel...indistinguishable," wrote Waring on his website ET Data Base.

Waring's cases are pareidolia

Even though conspiracy theorists are convinced about Waring's findings, skeptics dismiss his claims, as they believe most of the discoveries made by the Taiwanese researcher are classic cases of pareidolia.

"Pareidolia is the psychological phenomenon where people see recognizable shapes in clouds, rock formations, or otherwise unrelated objects or data," NASA writes on its website.

However, Waring strongly believes that the existence of aliens on earth, or at least in this solar system is a real deal. The conspiracy theorist had also several times alleged that NASA is involved in a sinister alien coverup.