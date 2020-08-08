As a step to ensure political correctness, NASA, the United States space agency is removing offensive names from planets and other heavenly bodies. In a recent press release, the space agency suggested that distant space bodies will be no longer referred to by offensive nicknames.

Space Bodies will be Known by Scientific Names

In the press release, NASA made it clear that space bodies will be known by their scientific names from now. According to the new rules, the Eskimo Nebula discovered in 1787 by William Hershel will be known as NGC 2392 from now. In the same manner, the Siamese Twins Galaxy will be now known as NGC 4567 and NGC 4568.

"As the scientific community works to identify and address systemic discrimination and inequality in all aspects of the field, it has become clear that certain cosmic nicknames are not only insensitive but can be actively harmful. NASA is examining its use of unofficial terminology for cosmic objects as part of its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion," said NASA in the press release.

Stephen T Shih, NASA's Associate Administrator for Diversity and Equal Opportunity also lauded the recent move of NASA. According to Shih, these "nicknames and terms may have historical or cultural connotations that are objectionable or unwelcoming, and NASA is strongly committed to addressing them."

"Science depends on diverse contributions and benefits everyone, so this means we must make it inclusive," added Shih.

NASA Aiming to Create History Through Mars Mission

It was on July 30, that NASA launched its Mars Preservance Rover from the Cape Canaveral Space Station in Florida. The probe is expected to reach Mars on February 18, 2021, and from then, the rover will conduct various missions on the Red Planet's surface, and it includes searching for ancient signatures of alien life on Mars.

Several previous studies had suggested that Mars once had the right conditions for life to evolve, and this new mission aims to unravel the mysteries surrounding the existence of life, at least in its microbial form on the Red Planet.