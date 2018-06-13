Mumbai fire
Mumbai fire.ANI

A massive fire ripped through the 33rd floor of the high-rise in Worli, Mumbai. About four fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and several firemen are said to be trying to douse the flames. 

"A level-II fire breaks out in commercial premises at Appasaheb Marathe Marg in Worli, Mumbai. Fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited," said a tweet from ANI.

Live updates 

  • According to News 18, state government officials had consulted with the fire department over the use of choppers.
  • "It was ruled out after the fire department said that the chopper's wings could likely aggravate the fire," the official said. 
  • Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone's PR team has said that her apartment, on the 26th floor, has not suffered any damage and that she is out of town 
  • No casualty has been reported so far
  • Fire tenders are unable to enter the building 
mumbai fire
Fire tenders were rushed to the spot.ANI
  • The fire has escalated from Level II to Level III, reports ANI.
  • The fire is confined to 32nd and 33rd floors of a duplex in the building. 
  • More than 90 residents have been rescued safely.
  • 6 fire engines, 5 jumbo tankers and an ambulance were rushed to the spot.
  • Firefighting operations are underway.
  • The fire is said to be at the Beaumonde Towers located at Prabhadevi locality in Worli. 
  • Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is said to be one of the residents of the building
  • No casualties have been reported so far
  • Plumes of smoke could be seen rising from the building
  • The blaze has been categorized as Level 2

(This is a developing story)