A massive fire ripped through the 33rd floor of the high-rise in Worli, Mumbai. About four fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and several firemen are said to be trying to douse the flames.
"A level-II fire breaks out in commercial premises at Appasaheb Marathe Marg in Worli, Mumbai. Fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited," said a tweet from ANI.
- According to News 18, state government officials had consulted with the fire department over the use of choppers.
- "It was ruled out after the fire department said that the chopper's wings could likely aggravate the fire," the official said.
- Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone's PR team has said that her apartment, on the 26th floor, has not suffered any damage and that she is out of town
- No casualty has been reported so far
- Fire tenders are unable to enter the building
- The fire has escalated from Level II to Level III, reports ANI.
- The fire is confined to 32nd and 33rd floors of a duplex in the building.
- More than 90 residents have been rescued safely.
- 6 fire engines, 5 jumbo tankers and an ambulance were rushed to the spot.
- Firefighting operations are underway.
- The fire is said to be at the Beaumonde Towers located at Prabhadevi locality in Worli.
- Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is said to be one of the residents of the building
- Plumes of smoke could be seen rising from the building
- The blaze has been categorized as Level 2
#WATCH: Level III fire breaks out in Beau Monde Towers in Worli's Prabhadevi locality. Firefighting operations underway. #Mumbai
(This is a developing story)