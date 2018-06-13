A massive fire ripped through the 33rd floor of the high-rise in Worli, Mumbai. About four fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and several firemen are said to be trying to douse the flames.

"A level-II fire breaks out in commercial premises at Appasaheb Marathe Marg in Worli, Mumbai. Fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited," said a tweet from ANI.

Live updates

According to News 18, state government officials had consulted with the fire department over the use of choppers.

"It was ruled out after the fire department said that the chopper's wings could likely aggravate the fire," the official said.

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone's PR team has said that her apartment, on the 26th floor, has not suffered any damage and that she is out of town

No casualty has been reported so far

Fire tenders are unable to enter the building

The fire has escalated from Level II to Level III, reports ANI.

The fire is confined to 32nd and 33rd floors of a duplex in the building.

More than 90 residents have been rescued safely.

6 fire engines, 5 jumbo tankers and an ambulance were rushed to the spot.

Firefighting operations are underway.

The fire is said to be at the Beaumonde Towers located at Prabhadevi locality in Worli.

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is said to be one of the residents of the building

Plumes of smoke could be seen rising from the building

The blaze has been categorized as Level 2

#WATCH: Level III fire breaks out in Beau Monde Towers in Worli's Prabhadevi locality. Firefighting operations underway. #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/su2hKDEGr3 — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2018

(This is a developing story)