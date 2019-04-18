Reliance conglomerate's Ambani was featured as part of Time's 100 most influential people in the world. Ambani along with Indian litigators Menaka Guruswamy and Arundhati Katju, who started the movement for the decriminalisation of homosexuality in India. The list was released on Wednesday evening by the New York-based magazine which names 100 people every year who are seen as the most influential.

Ambani's profile was written by Mahindra Group's chairman Anand Mahindra. He wrote that Mukesh Ambani took his father's company and made it even bigger in the global market.

Mahindra added Ambani had promised that people will have the world in the palm of their hands. He said, "It won't be long before he delivers on that promise." He also wrote about Ambani's Jio 4G network which changed the face of mobile data and internet in the country.

Menaka and Arundhati were other Indians who made it to the top 100 most influential people in the world. The duo first came into prominence when they filed a plea at the Supreme Court to remove the decades Section 377 which called homosexuality unnatural and moved to decriminalise it among consenting adults. Previously, the breaking the law was a punishable offence with a prison sentence up to 10 years.

Global actor Priyanka Chopra wrote their profile and commended the duo for helping the "LGBTQ+ community take a giant step in the world's largest democracy."

Chopra wrote, "In their committed fight for justice, they have shown us that we as a society must continue to make progress, even after laws are changed, and that we must make an effort to understand, accept and love."

The homosexuality portion of Section 377 of the Indian Constitution was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India in September 2018.

Hasan Minaj, an Indian-American, is also part of the list. He is known for his Netflix show, The Patriot Act, which is a satirical political commentary. The Daily Show host Trevor Noah wrote, "Hasan is still as fresh-faced as ever, but his voice booms across screens around the world, thanks to his groundbreaking Netflix show Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj."

He went on to say, ""We've needed Hasan's voice since Donald Trump came down that golden escalator and turned immigrants and Muslims into his targets"

He also said, Hasan's show 'Patriot Act' is a "whip-smart commentary, charisma and sincerity. It's also a consistent reminder that Hasan is America. And America is Hasan."