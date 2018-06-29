BigHit Entertainment founder Bang Shi Hyuk has praised BTS members
The annual list of the most influential people is out and this year TIME magazine has named US President Donald Trump, South Korean boy band BTS, Kanye West, Matt Drudge and the students of Parkland Florida among others in the list.

This is the fourth year TIME has come with the list of influential people based on their influence on social media. The 25 people were selected based on their global impact on social media and ability to drive news.

Describing BTS, the magazine credited their success to their passionate social fanbase, who style themselves as the "ARMY." The list also includes Rihanna and said when the singer denounced an ad that appeared on Snapchat, the lost $800 million in value.

trump playing golf
Donald Trump striking a pose while he plays golf.Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

When describing Trump with 53 million Twitter followers, the magazine said, "Although Trump's unorthodox stream of consciousness may generate headlines and galvanize his base, it has also raised concerns among national-security officials."

The list also includes YouTubers Logan and Jake Paul, social activists Shaun King, Eman al-Nafjan, Kylie Jenner, Japan's most popular social media star Naomi Watanabe, The Women of #BabaeAko and 6-year-old Ryan (a.k.a. Ryan ToysReview).

Kylie jenner
Kylie Jenner attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York CityNeilson Barnard/Getty Images

Here's the complete list of 25 people in no particular order.

  1. BTS
  2. Logan and Jake Paul
  3. Rihanna
  4. Charlotte and Dave Willner
  5. Naomi Watanabe
  6. US President Donald Trump
  7. Daniel Baker and Joel Martinez (a.k.a. Desus and Mero)
  8. Sia Cooper (a.k.a. @DiaryOfAFitMommyOfficial)
  9. Kanye West
  10. Roland Szabo
  11. Eman al Nafjan
  12. Scott Rogowsky
  13. The Women of #BabaeAko
  14. Ryan (a.k.a. Ryan ToysReview)
  15. Shaun King
  16. Tony Liu and Lindsey Schuyler (a.k.a. @DietPrada)
  17. Matt Drudge
  18. Kayla Itsines
  19. 'Q'
  20. Busy Philipps
  21. Tyler Blevins (a.k.a. Ninja)
  22. Lil Miquela
  23. The Students of Parkland, Fla.
  24. Ariel Martin (a.k.a. Baby Ariel)
  25. Kylie Jenner
Rihanna
Rihanna attends the 'Ocean's 8' UK Premiere held at Cineworld Leicester Square on June 13, 2018 in London, England.Getty Images