The Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) in India has given the third gender a reason to celebrate after it took a step in a positive direction towards workplace inclusivity by offering both paid leave as well as financial aid for an employee to undergo sex-change surgery.

Prahasini Arumugam, who has been working as a delivery analyst with RBS for the past 11 years, will soon be undergoing a life-changing surgery which will help with her true identity. However, the surgery and the recovery time requires at least one and a half months and she will also not be able to work from home during this period. The surgery is estimated to cost Rs 2 lakh.

Initially, she wanted to quit her job before the surgery and have a fresh start elsewhere. However, RBS urged her to stay and offered their support.

Prahasini told The Times of India, "I will require leave and, more importantly, financial assistance. Such surgeries require 1.5 months of complete recovery, wherein I will not be able to go to the office or even work from home. RBS India has said they are reviewing the policies for transgender persons. I am awaiting a communication to this effect."

RBS has always been supportive of the LGBTQ+ communities in its workspace. In March 2018, they had launched a medical cover for same-sex couples in the company. This was done at a time when homosexuality and same-sex relationships were criminalised. The Supreme Court overturned Section 377 only in September 2018.

RBS was one of the first companies in India to offer benefits to the LGBTQ+ community. They also offer adoption, maternity/paternity and surrogacy leave for their employees.

RBS had launched the RBS Rainbow Network in 2005 to promote workplace inclusivity which is run by volunteers. Other companies with such provisions are Tech Mahindra and VLCC.

Last year, Tech Mahindra was accused of discriminating an employee based on his sexuality. After this, the company has been making efforts to promote the inclusion of the LGTBQ+ community. One month paid leave for sex-change surgery comes under this.

"We are offering 30 days' paid leave to any associate who wishes to undergo sexual reassignment surgery. According to the policy, we maintain complete confidentiality and provide counselling to the individual and the team. We are talking to insurance companies to rework the medical expenses, subject to IRDAI allowing it," said Tech Mahindra Chief People Officer Harshvendra Soin was quoted as saying by TOI.