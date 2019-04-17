Trust Priyanka Chopra to make heads turn whenever she steps out of her home and she will never disappoint you. The Quantico star was recently papped while taking a stroll on the streets of the New York City and needless to say that she was succcessful in pulling all the necessary attention towards her.

Of late, the 36-year-old has been sporting some expensive outfits and making everyone falling in love with her style statements. And this time too, it was no different. The actress was seen flashing her flat midsection and a belly ring while sporting a crop top with denim bottoms and plaid coat during a day out. And there are no second thoughts that her millions of fans just couldn't take their eyes off her belly ring. It wouldn't be wrong to say that the body accessory kind of boosted her sex appeal.

She carried a quilted black handbag featuring gold hardware, and wore gold and black round framed sunglasses with her hair let loose around her in waves. She opted for deeply parted locks, finishing off her look with mauve lipstick.

Take a look.

A few weeks ago, Priyanka Chopra's significant stomach bulge in a grey and black skirt suit during the New York Fashion Week had sparked speculations of her being pregnant with Nick Jonas' child. It was also reported that Priyanka was trying to hide her baby bump and many wondered if she was already in her first trimester. But the newly wedded couple are not in a hurry to start their family.

Nick Jonas recently said in an interview with Extra that they definitely want kids but they are in their honeymoon period right now further adding that it will happen when the time is right.

"No, we're taking our time. We both know that that's something that needs to happen, but it's not something I think about very much. We're both very driven, we love our work, we're married to our work, and we're both very supportive of each other's work. So I'm sure it will happen in an organic way," Nick Jonas said when he was asked who amongst the Jonas brothers will be the first one to have babies.

On Koffee With Karan, Priyanka spoke about embracing motherhood and said that when she'll get pregnant, she would like to follow the footsteps of Kareena Kapoor Khan for the way she carried during her pregnancy days before giving birth to her son Taimur.