Priyanka Chopra recently spoke on the #MeToo movement, and said that she also faced sexual harassment at one point of time.

Speaking a Women in World Summit 2019, PeeCee said that sexual harassment had become a "norm" with women, but now things are changing due to the support women have been showing for each other.

"Now because of the support we are giving each other, people don't have the power to shut us down," she said at the event. Priyanka said that now women are not scared or ashamed of sharing their ordeal.

"We always had a voice. Just nobody heard us. Now because of the support we are giving each other, nobody can shut us down. And that's an incredibly powerful thing to see. Now if I have a story I don't feel I am alone anymore - and I am not ashamed of it," the actress said.

When asked if Priyanka too became victim of sexual harassment ever, the Mary Kom actress replied in affirmative, saying, "everybody in this room has probably faced one because it had become a norm with women".

Recently, Fatima Sana Shaikh too revealed that she also had faced sexual harassment, but did not divulge much details. However, she had clarified that the incident had happened long time ago.

"It was about a personal experience. I think people have misunderstood the #MeToo movement if they restrict it only to the film industry. It's not only ki film industry mein aisi cheez hoti hai. Har job mein hoti hai. Jo mere saath hua hai, woh bohot pehle hua hai. Aisa nahi hai ki Dangal ke time hua hai ya uske baad. It happened when I was very young. I think people assuming that it's very current and wondering why I am not talking about it... that's a lot of expectation. Every woman in our country has dealt with it and I'm sure not everyone wants to talk about it publicly," she had told a publication when asked if her story is related to casting couch in Bollywood.

The #MeToo movement in India dragged several big names from the industry under the scanner. Veteran actors, directors, singers have been accused of sexually exploiting women in the industry.