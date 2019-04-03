Fatima Sana Shaikh has yet again talked about her #MeToo experience and spoke about facing sexual harassment. Although she did not divulge details of her ordeal, she clarified that she faced it long before entering Bollywood as a mainstream actress.

In an interview with India Today, Fatima said that sexual harassment is not restricted to just Bollywood, and she faced it a long time ago.

She further asserted that she did not face it during her debut film Dangal or after that. Her #MeToo story is not a current one, and she does not want to discuss it publicly.

"It was about a personal experience. I think people have misunderstood the #MeToo movement if they restrict it only to the film industry. It's not only ki film industry mein aisi cheez hoti hai. Har job mein hoti hai. Jo mere saath hua hai, woh bohot pehle hua hai. Aisa nahi hai ki Dangal ke time hua hai ya uske baad. It happened when I was very young. I think people assuming that it's very current and wondering why I am not talking about it... that's a lot of expectation. Every woman in our country has dealt with it and I'm sure not everyone wants to talk about it publicly," she told the publication when asked if her story is related to casting couch in Bollywood.

Fatima had earlier too revealed that she had been a victim of sexual harassment, but even then, she was not comfortable in sharing details of the incident.

Although she entered the industry as a mainstream actress with the film Dangal, Fatima had earlier worked in Chachi 420 (1997) as a child artist.

Post the success of Dangal, Fatima again featured with Aamir Khan in Thugs of Hindostan, but the latter did not perform well at the box office as was rejected by the audience.