In the wake of #MeToo movement in India, several Bollywood actresses have till date opened up about being sexually harassed at some point of time. Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh recently revealed that she also had faced sexual harassment, but refused to divulge much details.

Fatima said that she is trying to deal with the situation, and does not want to be judged for not sharing her #MeToo story.

"I don't want to expose that side of my life... I'm dealing with it, speaking to people I'm close to. Just like I won't judge those who want to share their horror stories, I expect not to be judged for not sharing mine," she told Mumbai Mirror when asked if she ever faced any form of sexual harassment.

The Thugs of Hindostan actress further said that the #MeToo movement in India has created a sense of fear among the perpetrators, and the scenario is changing now.

"Now sexual predators are scared of being shamed in public and shunned by the industry. For so many years we had normalised assault to such an extent that women had come to accept abuse as something that was normal," she added.

The #MeToo movement had brought several big names from the industry under the scanner. People like Sajid Khan, Alok Nath, Kailash Kher, Vikas Bahl, Nana Patekar among many others were accused of sexually harassing women.

After a successful debut in Dangal, Fatima was last seen in Aamir Khan starrer Thugs of Hindostan. Although it was one of the big movies of 2018 and was highly anticipated, TOH had bombed at the box office.

Like the other cast, Fatima was also very disheartened by the failure of TOH, but said that she doesn't regret being part of such a big project.