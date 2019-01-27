Having opened to decent response, Akhil Akkineni's third outing Mr Majnu has remained strong and made a good collection at the box office in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (AP/TS) on Saturday (day 2).

Mr Majnu was released in a good number of cinema halls across the globe on January 25 amid huge hype and expectations. Having a fair amount of advance booking, the movie started on a good note and collected Rs 4.80 crore gross at the AP/TR box office on the first day. It shattered the record of Hello (Rs 4.20 crore gross), but could not beat Akhil: The Power of Jua (Rs 10.10 crore gross).

Mr Majnu was successful in striking the cord with the film-goers, who went gaga over Akhil Akkineni's performance, Venky Atluri's script and direction and its rich production values. Trade experts in the T-Town predicted that the world of mouth would boost its collection on the following days.

As predicted, the Akhil Akkineni and Nidhhi Agerwal starrer remained strong at the ticket counters on Saturday. In fact, Mr Majnu witnessed 100 per cent occupancy in the several theatres across the Telugu states. But when compared to its opening day, the movie witnessed a 23 per cent drop on its second day. The reason for this dip is that unlike the first day, the movie did not have extra early morning shows.

As per early estimates, Mr Majnu has collected approximately Rs 3.70 crore gross (Rs 2.43 crore share) at the AP/TS box office on Saturday and its two day total stands at Rs 8.50 crore gross. The movie has earned Rs 5.80 crore for its distributors, who have shelled out Rs 18.20 crore on its theatrical rights for the Telugu states.

Here are the area-wise earnings of Mr Majnu and price of its theatrical rights. These numbers are based on various reports and they may not match with the actual ones. All the figures are rupees and crore.