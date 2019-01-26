Akhil Akkineni's latest movie Mr Majnu has got a decent start at the worldwide box office. The Telugu movie, which was released on Friday, 25 January, has opened to mixed reviews from the critics and audience.

Released in over 450 screens worldwide, Mr Majnu had managed to generate an average pre-release talk. Although Akhil's previous movie had failed to set the box office on fire, the success of Atluri Venky's previous movie Tholi Prema had made the viewers to pin hopes on the flick.

It helped the movie to enjoy good falls in theatres in Andhra and Telangana where the movie is released in over 260+ screens.

The early estimates coming from the trade say that Mr Majnu has grossed around Rs 4.25 crore on the opening day at the two Telugu speaking states. The trade trackers were expecting the movie to earn around Rs 3.5 crore and it has performed better than expectations.

The US has turned out to be the second biggest centre for Mr Majnu. The movie has earned over Rs 70 lakh (including premieres) after being released in close to 175 screens.

The worldwide gross collection of Mr Majnu is estimated to be over Rs 6 crore. With Saturday being a holiday (Republic Day), the collection of the Akhil-starrer is expected to witness a good growth.

Mr Majnu is a romantic comedy movie which has Nidhhi Agerwal and Izabelle Leite in the female leads. The Telugu film, produced by BVSN Prasad under his banner of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra (SVCC), has Naga Babu, Subbaraju, Rao Ramesh, Jayaprakash, Pavitra Lokesh, Sithara, Priyadarshi Pullikonda and Vidyullekha Raman in the supporting roles.