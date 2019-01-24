Actress Izabelle Leite is not attending the promotions of Akhil Akkineni's Mr Majnu, which is set for release on January 25. The reason for it is that she twisted her ankle while playing beach volleyball in Brazil.

Izabelle Leite is a Brazilian model. She has reportedly played the second female lead role opposite Akhil Akkineni in Mr Majnu. After completing its shoot, she left for her native for a small break. She was to return India to attend its publicity, but she is not able to come, as she has twisted ankle, while playing beach volleyball.

On Wednesday night, Izabelle Leite took to her Twitter handle to confirm the news about hurting her ankle. Meanwhile, she assured to return India, once she is recovered. She tweeted, "Hello there ✨ was supposed to be back in India this week. But i twisted my ankle playing beach volleyball here in Brazil. Will be back soon. I miss India so much. love ya♥️."

Though she is hurt, Izabelle Leite this it an opportunity to be with her family. The actress tweeted, "Ah just one more thing. it feels so good to be around my family and see that they are there 24/7 for me especially when i can't walk and i am depending on them all the time. my family is my everything . its not easy to be far from them 10 months a year. #familytime."

Izabelle Leite made her acting debut with an uncredited appearance in Hindi film Talaash. Later, she played lead roles Sixteen (2013) and Purani Jeans (2014). She forayed into Telugu with Narendra (2018). She became a nation-wide sensation after she appeared in the music video of Guru Randhawa's 'O Lagdi Lahore di aa' which has got 1 billion views on YouTube. Many of her fans wished her to get well soon.

However, Izabelle Leite is using her free time to read her favourite books. She tweeted, "I am about to finish reading #11minutes from @paulocoelho! I can't even explain in words the feelings i have reading his books... the best medicine for my soul when im injured at home and cant move. i love you @paulocoelho thank you for existing. Can you guys reco any nice book or movies for me to watch? thank you."