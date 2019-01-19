Director Venky Atluri's Mr Majnu starring Akhil Akkineni and Nidhhi Agerwal will have its pre-release event today. Actor Jr NTR will be the chief guest at this function which will be live streamed on YouTube. [Scroll down to see live video]

Mr Majnu is one of the most-awaited Telugu films of 2019 and it is slated to hit the screens on January 25. The makers have already released its posters, stills and music album which have garnered good response and doubled the expectations from the film. As part of its publicity, they are holding a pre-release function at JRC Convention at Filmnager in Hyderabad on January 19.

Akhil Akkineni took to his Twitter account on January 17 to confirm news about Jr NTR. He thanked the latter for agreeing to be present at the function of Mr Majnu. He tweeted, "See you soon! Thanks to my brother @tarak9999 for extending his support. Excited to share the stage with you :))) #MrMajnurprereleaseon19th #MrMajnu"

Director Atluri Venky was elated that Jr NTR accepted the request of the makers of Mr Majnu. He tweeted, "We are having a pre release event on 19 th jan. Thanks a lot ⁦@tarak9999⁩ sir . ⁦@AkhilAkkineni8⁩ ⁦@AgerwalNidhhi⁩ ⁦@MusicThaman⁩ ⁦@george_dop⁩ ⁦@ShreeLyricist⁩"

Mr.Majnu is an Indian Telugu-language romantic-drama film which has been written by Venky Atluri and Akhil Akkineni and Nidhhi Agerwal are seen in the lead roles. Along with Jr NTR, many other celebs from the industry are expected to attend its pre-release function, which will be telecast on some Telugu TV channels. It will also be live streamed on the YouTube Channels of SVCC and Sony Music South.

However, many are eagerly waiting to watch the trailer of Mr Majnu. The makers announced that it will be released at the pre-release event itself. Producer BVSN Prasad, who has bankrolled it under his banner SVCC, tweeted, "Get ready boys and girls! Unveiling #MrMajnuTrailer at 8:30 pm today at #MrMajnuPreRelease."