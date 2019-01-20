The Hardik Pandya controversy on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan has drawn on for over two weeks now since the show aired on January 6. The cricketer, who appeared with Indian teammate KL Rahul, has faced immense backlash for comments that have been deemed to be "sexist" and "misogynistic.

This controversy has opened up a Pandora 's Box of secrets of cricketers in the Indian team and the latest person in the line of fire is Rohit Sharma. In this weather of fiasco, here are the secret affairs of 5 players currently in the Indian team.

In a recent interview, Sofia claimed that Rohit Sharma had kissed her in their first meeting. The actress told Spotboye, "We got talking to each other and soon moved over to a quieter place in the club. It went pretty quickly from there. He kissed me. It was pretty nice. After that, we danced together."

Sofia also added that after a few days of that incident, Rohit had visited her house. This alleged affair seems to have ended in 2012.

Hardik Pandya-Elli Avram

Pandya was rumoured to be dating Elli Avram for a short while in 2017 and the actress was even spotted at Krunal Pandya's wedding in December that year. The couple was spotted together at dinners and outings. But they have moved on since then and she commented on Hardik's recent situation.

"I got a little bit surprised because that's not really the Hardik Pandya I personally once used to know. I think it's great that people are reacting and putting their foot down on this kind of behaviour. I think it's about we all realise that this kind of mentality is not cool, neither it is something to brag about," the actress said in an event.

Hardik Pandya-Esha Gupta

The actress was rumoured to have dated Hardik Pandya and the two have supposedly been friends after that. Esha Gupta was even named by Karan Johar on his show in relation with Hardik Pandya. But since the show aired, she has denied any relations with the cricketer. She has gone on to say that she does not even know him.

"Who is the one who told you Hardik Pandya is my friend?", she told Zee News.

MS Dhoni-Deepika Padukone

Both the individuals are now happily married in their respective married lives but were rumoured to be together around 2007-08. Dhoni was supposedly smitten by Deepika Padukone back in the day and asked Shah Rukh to introduce him to Deepika right after Om Shanti Om. Deepika even accompanied Dhoni to a couple of matches.

But their alleged affair ended due to the actress' reported interest in fellow cricketer Yuvraj Singh.

Virat Kohli-Izabelle Leite

The current captain of the Indian cricket team was rumoured to be dating the Brazilian model-turned-actress for almost two years. Leite was a part of Bollywood movies, 'Sixteen' and 'Purani Jeans.'

Back in 2014, the actress admitted to their relationship, saying, "Virat was one of the first Indian friends I had when I came to India. We were dating for quite a while. We were together for almost two years. But we didn't want to make it public. So yeah, Virat and I did have a relationship."