Sofia Hayat recently made headlines by revealing some intimate details about her past relationship with cricketer Rohit Sharma. Now, the diva's scandalous old tweets involving not just Rohit but Virat Kohli also are going viral.

Sofia, who claims that she was in a relationship with Rohit around seven years ago, recently announced that she will pen down the episode of she dating the cricketer in a book.

While making the big announcement, Sofia further told an entertainment portal that they met each other through a friend at a club, and Rohit kissed her on that first night itself. She further claimed that they then started spending time together at hotels or at each other's places.

Sofia's claims caused a storm on social media as a lot of people started talking about it. Some over-enthusiastic fans even took the trouble to dig out Sofia's 6-7 years old tweets, which she had made after allegedly breaking up with Rohit.

The old tweets are highly scandalous in nature, and not just involves Rohit but also Virat. In one of her tweets from 2012, the controversial diva even suggested that she broke up with Rohit for Virat.

While in her 2012 tweets, Sofia is seen to have spoken quite negatively about Rohit, but in 2014, she had again dedicated her nude photoshoot to one of Rohit's brilliant performance in the sport back then.

Sofia Hayat ke puraane tweets Rohit Sharma pe ban lagwayenge ab. — Gappistan Radio (@GappistanRadio) January 20, 2019

Sofia hayat bhabi is right , Rohit sharma is not good batsman. #AUSvIND https://t.co/GSHzYHBMR0 — Bhangari Dada (@Bhangari_dada) January 12, 2019

Sofia Maria Hayat's old tweets are trending and they are gold ??

Ohh Twitter, I love you ??

Bechaara Rohit.. Matter kuchh bhi ho troll wahi hota hai#KoffeeWithKaran #RohitSharma — Abhishek Mishra (@Ohyessabhi) January 11, 2019

@sofiahayat exposed lol.... Desperate attempt to gain free publicity ans attention for her flop & irrelevant career by taking about Rohit Sharma pic.twitter.com/wr3WvUV05M — The Guy (@Obsessedsoul_) January 19, 2019

Cricket fans scrolling old tweets of Sofia Hayat pic.twitter.com/OpRXAE4GVW — Gajender Rajpurohit (@gajender00) January 20, 2019

While Sofia and Rohit are no longer connected, the diva's recent claims regarding their alleged past affair, made fans curious to see her old tweets, which are now being shared again on the micro-blogging site.

While Sofia has been openly talking about her alleged past relationship with Rohit, the cricketer never spoke about it. In her recent interview, Sofia also said that she decided to end her relationship with him after he told media that she was just a fan.