Back in 2012, former Bigg Boss contestant Sofia Hayat and Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma were reported to be dating but they soon broke-up with each other. And now after almost 7 years, the model-turned-nun is going to pen down about how she met Rohit, started dating and eventually parted ways in a book.

Speaking about dating Rohit Sharma, Sofia has revealed that the Indian batsman kissed her in their very first meeting at a club in London.

"I met him in a club in London. I was celebrating the wrap of a movie I had done. I was dancing when a friend of mine from the movie's set introduced us. My friend told me 'he is Rohit Sharma' but I really didn't know as I don't see cricket much. Anyway, we got talking to each other and soon moved over to a quieter place in the club. It went pretty quickly from there. He kissed me. It was pretty nice. After that, we danced together," Sofia told Spotboye in an interview adding that four days later Rohit came to stay with her in her house.

She further revealed that they started spending time with each other and she would fly down to India and would meet Rohit at his place or a hotel, or even at her place.

"He was a nice, sweet guy. We were two individuals enjoying each other's company and intimacy. We spoke a lot about how fans react if you don't play well. He was quite sensitive to reactions from fans directed towards not just himself but even me. He was quite protective. The media had got the whiff of us, because I think we were spotted in hotels and rooms. Someone must have tipped off the media. My manager spoke to me about all that was happening and I remember telling him that I didn't want to go public because I wanted to respect the relationship," Sofia added.

She also revealed the reason why they broke-up with each other. "It all began when he suddenly spoke to the media and told them that I was just a fan. That hurt me quite a bit. I decided to break-up with him. I broke off all contacts with him."

Rohit Sharma is currently married to Ritika Sajdeh. They tied the knot in 2015. Sofia, on the other hand, married Vlad Stanescu last year but soon got separated from him after she found that he was a conman.