Director Venky Atluri's Mr Majnu starring Akhil Akkineni and Nidhhi Agerwal has become the latest victim of piracy and the full movie has been leaked online for free download on its opening day.

Akhil Akkineni made his acting debut with Akhil: The Power of Jua, which failed to get him a big break, as it bombed at the box office. His second film Hello was also a big disappointment at the ticket counters. The young actor has chosen a mass subject for his third film Mr Majnu and he has also undergone a physical transformation for it in a bid to make it a huge success at the box office.

Its promos have grabbed many eyeballs and generated a lot of curiosity and expectations about Mr Majnu, which hit the screens on Friday, January 25 as Republic day treat for filmgoers. But a notorious gang has allegedly leaked the full movie on its website, who offers six different prints of the film for free download.

This pirated copy is said to be a theatre print and the gang has apparently recorded the full movie of Mr Majnu during its screening in a cinema hall. This copy is likely to spread to other torrent sites too in a short time. The makers have taken all precautionary measures to curb its piracy and they are said to have already got into action to take it down from the internet and also stop it from spreading.

Director Venky Atluri's Mr Majnu is a romantic comedy film produced by BVSN Prasad under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra. The film revolves around the story Vicky (Akhil Akkineni), who is a charming playboy, who does not believe in serious relationships. What happens a girl named Nikki (Nidhi Aggarwal) proposes to him forms the rest of the story. The film has impressed filmgoers got a good talk.

Mr Majnu has been made with a whopping budget of Rs 30 crore and its theatrical rights were sold for Rs 24 crore. The stakes are really high on the film, but its pirated copy is posing a big threat, as it is likely to affect its collection at the box office. The movie is a good entertainer and it will have a repeat audience, who may prefer to download full movie, instead of spending money to buy tickets for the second time.

We at International Business Times, India are strictly against piracy of any film and we condemn people who support it. We always stand by the film industry which has suffered huge losses due to piracy. We also request you to join us in the fight against piracy.

Say no to piracy and encourage filmmakers by watching films in cinema halls.