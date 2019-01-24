Akhil Akkineni's Mr Majnu is scheduled for its grand release across the world on January 25, but the movie is being premiered in the US and few other foreign countries a day before it hits screens in India.

Akhil Akkineni is the son of Nagarjuna and grandson of late legendary actor ANR aka Nageswara Rao. He made his acting debut in films to make it big like his father and grandfather. But he suffered a big setback with both his films, namely, Akhil: The Power of Jua and Hello, as they turned out to be disasters at the worldwide box office.

Mr Majnu is the third film of Akhil Akkineni, who has pinned a lot of hopes on it. He has not only undergone a physical transformation for the film but also promoted it heavily on various platforms. He invited Junior NTR as the chief guest for its pre-release event in a bid to grab more eyeballs.

Mr Majnu is a romantic entertainer with a good dose of human emotions. Akhil Akkineni has teamed up director Venky Atlluri of Tholi Prema fame. Venky had narrated this script to the actor even before the release of his first film. But he could not do it then due to his prior commitments. Though he had asked the director to go ahead with a different actor, Venky Atlluri reserved this script for him.

Mr Majnu has been produced by BVSN Prasad under his banner Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra (SVCC). Akhil Akkineni and Nidhhi Agerwal are seen in the lead roles, while Izabelle Leite, Naga Babu, Subbaraju, Rao Ramesh, Jayaprakash, Pavitra Lokesh, Sithara, Priyadarshi Pullikonda and Vidyullekha Raman appear in the film.

Mr Majnu has apparently received a positive response from the officials of the censor board, who have awarded a U/A certificate to the movie. (Check their reactions below). We bring you overseas viewers' review on Mr Majnu shared on Twitter. Stay locked to this page.

Tolly Battle‏ @TollyBattle

#MrMajnu censor report status remains avg first half & extraordinary second half this time #Akhil going to make noise at #BoxOffice

Censor Updates‏ @Censor_Updates

#MrMajnu --- Average First Half --- Weak Second Half Overall Report :

Movies Box Office ‏ @MovieBoxoffice5

#MrMajnu Censor Report 1st half - Good 2nd half - Weak Overall - Below average

Arisetty Prasad‏ @PrasadAGVR

U/A it is, hearing some great reports post censor formalities, let's wish this strikes the chord perfectly and set a stage for @AkhilAkkineni8 All the best team #MrMajnu I.e., all set for #MrMajnuOnJan25th release