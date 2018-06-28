After launching the mid-range Moto G6 series, Motorola is gearing up to release a new line of Moto E budget phone series in India.

The company has started teasing the impending launch of the product with hash-tag-- #ENDTertainment—hinting the upcoming phone will come with a huge battery, giving away the hint that it is the Moto E5 series.

"Got ready to stream your favourite movie and your phone battery died on you again? Enough of this #ENDtertainment! We'll ensure this never happens again. Stay tuned," reads the Motorola India Twitter message.

We believe that the Lenovo-owned company would most probably launch only—Moto E5 Plus and Moto E5—as they come with 5,000mAh and 4,000mAh capacity batteries, respectively. It is unlikely to release the low-end Moto E5 Play (with 2,800mAh) just yet, as it does not fit the description advertised on social media channel.

Even during Moto G6 series launch, Motorola released only two –a generic Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play, while top-end Moto G6 Plus is expected to make its debut in a month or two.

When will Moto E5 series release in India?

Usually, the companies start teaser campaign two or three weeks before the product launch. So, one can expect the Moto E5 series to hit Indian stores around mid-July if not early.

Moto E5 series: All you need to know

First up, the high-end Motorola Moto E5 Plus flaunts a 6.0-inch HD+ (1440x720p) screen with 18:9 aspect ratio. Under-the-hood, it comes with comes with 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 octa-core, 2GB/3GB RAM, 16GB/32GB storage, 12MP camera and an 8MP front shooter

The key aspect of the device is its massive 5,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for more than a day under mixed usage. If used more conservatively, it can last two days easily. The company adds that 15 minutes of charging will be enough for the phone to offer 6 hours of talk time. Another notable feature is that the device supports fast charging capability. With this, device despite big battery will be able to get fully charged up within two and half hours.

On the other hand, the generic Moto E5 features a 5.7-inch HD+ (1440x720p) screen, 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 octa-core CPU, 2GB RAM, Android Oreo,16GB storage, 13MP primary camera, a 5MP front snapper and a 4,000mAh battery, which is enough to run the phone a little over a day under mixed usage.

Did your phone battery die before the climax? Get ready to put an end to this #ENDtertainment. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/j5ApHCUg8i — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) June 27, 2018

As far as the low-end Moto E5 Play is concerned, it sports a smaller 5.2-inch HD (1280x720p) screen, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, 8MP camera, 5MP shooter and a 2800mAh (interchangeable) battery with 10W TurboPower charger.

Key features of Moto E5 series:

Models Moto E5 Plus Moto E5 Moto E5 Play Display 6.0-inch HD + (1440x720p) IPS screen with Corning Gorilla Glass shield Aspect ratio: 18:9 Max vision

Also supports Moto Display 5.7-inch HD + (1440x720p) IPS screen with Corning Gorilla Glass shield Aspect ratio: 18:9 Max vision

Also supports Moto Display -light condition 5.2-inch HD (1280x1720p) LCD screen with Corning Gorilla Glass shield Aspect ratio: 16:9

Also supports Moto Display OS Android Oreo 8.0 Android Oreo 8.0 Android Oreo 8.0 Processor 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 octa-core 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 octa-core 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425/427 octa-core (depending on region of sale) GPU Adreno 308 Adreno 308 Adreno 308 RAM 2GB/3GB 2GB 2GB Storage 16GB/32GB, expandable up to 128GB 16GB, expandable up to 128GB 16GB, expandable up to 128GB Camera Main: 12MP with F2.0 aperture, 1.25um big pixels, LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detection Autofocus), Laser Autofocus, HDR, Panorama, Manual Mode, Burst Shot, Best Shot, QR code/Barcode Scanner, Slo-motion mode, Video Stabilization, video recording: 1080P(30fps), 720P(30fps), 480P(30fps)

Front: 8MP camera with F2.2 aperture, 1.12um, Selfie Flash/Light Main: 13MP with F2.0 aperture, 1.25um big pixels, LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detection Autofocus), Laser Autofocus, HDR, Panorama, Manual Mode, Burst Shot, Best Shot, QR code/Barcode Scanner, Slo-motion mode, Video Stabilization, video recording: 1080P(30fps), 720P(30fps), 480P(30fps)

Front: 5MP camera with Selfie Flash/Light Main: 8MP with f2.0, 1.12um pixels, LED flash, Slo motion mode, Burst Shot, Manual Mode, HDR, Panorama, Auto Night Mode, video recording: 1080P(30fps), 720P(30fps), 480P(30fps)

Front: 5MP with Selfie Flash/Light Battery 5,000mAh with 15W TurboPower charger, with 6 hours of usage in 15 minutes of charge Battery life: Up to 1.5 days of life on a single charge 4,000mAh with 10W rapid charger 2800mAh, (interchangeable) with 10W TurboPower charger Network 4G-LTE SIM type: Nano Dual-SIM available in select markets only 4G-LTE SIM type: Nano Dual-SIM available in select markets only 4G-LTE SIM type: Nano Dual-SIM available in select markets only Add-ons Nano water-resistant coating for protection against water splash, Fingerprint reader, Moto actions, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), FM radio, A-GPS, front port loudspeaker, 2 mics, 3.5mm audio jack, Micro-USB port Nano water-resistant coating for protection against water splash, Fingerprint reader, Moto actions, Near Field Communications (NFC) in single SIM model, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), FM radio, A-GPS, front port loudspeaker, 2 mics, 3.5mm audio jack, Micro-USB port Nano water-resistant coating for protection against water splash, Fingerprint reader, Moto actions, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), FM radio, A-GPS, front port loudspeaker, 2 mics, 3.5mm audio jack, Micro-USB port Dimensions 161.9 x 75.3 x 9.35 mm (camera bump 0.4mm) 154.4 × 72.2 × 8.95 mm 151 x 74 x 8.85 mm Weight 200g 174g 150g Colors Black/ Mineral Blue/ Flash gray/ Fine Gold Flash Gray/ Fine Gold Black/ Dark Lake/ Fine Gray Price €169 (approx. Rs 13,757). €149 (approx. Rs 12,129). To be revealed during the local launch event

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for the latest news on Motorola products.