Motorola's much-awaited Moto Z3 Play has been spotted on popular performance benchmarking site revealing key specifications of the device.

As per the Geekbench listing, Moto Z3 Play scored 1299 and 4851 points on single-core and multi-core tests, that's impressive for a mid-range phone. The mark sheet also disclosed that the mobile phone comes with 1.6GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core CPU, contrary to previous reports, which indicated it will come with Snapdragon 636 octa-core.

It can be noted that phone makers usually build several prototypes and test them for performance and aspects. The best variant will then be selected for mass production. We believe the company will finalize the model with Snapdragon 660, as it is superior and also make it stand apart from rival brands in the mid-range class.

Motorola Moto Z3 Play will also come with Adreno 512 graphics engine and will be supported by sumptuous 4GB RAM and pure Android Oreo 8.1.0.

There is no other information about the Moto Z3 Play; but rest assured, the device with such configuration will have a lag-free user interface, be it the opening of apps or switching between multiple applications or multi-tasking using split screen. Even playing graphics intensive games like Asphalt 8 on Moto Z3 Play will be a delightful experience for the device owners.

Moto Z3 Play: Other expected features

Recent reports have indicated that Moto Z3 Play will have a major cosmetic change in terms of design over the predecessor. Leaked images have shown Moto Z3 Play with 18:9 display aspect ratio. It has slim bezels on the right and left sides, whereas the top and bottom bezels have been trimmed too, leaving just enough space to accommodate front-camera, LED flash and sensors on the top, and at the bottom, there is no physical button except the 'Motorola' engraving and two mics.

Motorola, for the first time, has moved home button to the left side of the device (Moto Z3 Play) and the fingerprint sensor has been translocated to the concave space on right side edge below the volume rockers (up and down) and as it is a more convenient place for access to the finger. Even Sony Xperia X (India-bound model) too had a similar design.

On the back, Moto Z3 Play's design is similar to the predecessor. It comes with the familiar big circular camera module housing dual-camera with multi-tone LED flash on top, trademark batwing Motorola logo below it and 16-pin Mod connector slot at the bottom.

Other expected features include a 6.0-inch screen having full HD+ (2160x1080p) resolution, Android Oreo software, 4GB/6GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage and a 3,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for a whole day under mixed usage.

Besides the Moto Z3 Play, Motorola is expected to unveil the new 5G Moto Mod, which is touted to be a game-changer in the smartphone industry. It is said to be capable of boosting 4G-LTE network speed to several thousand times on the phone.

Currently, 4G-LTE offers around 50mbps (max) speed, but with the 5G network, people can expect to enjoy several thousand times the speed, with up to 5.7gbps (commercial) download capability on their smartphones.

Like all Moto Z series, Moto Z3 Play will also be coming to India with an expected price range of Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000. Once released, it will be going against Vivo V9, Honor 10 and Oppo F7, among others.

Motorola is scheduled to unveil Moto Z3 Play on June 6 in Brazil.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for latest updates on Motorola.